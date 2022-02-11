The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team recently arrested two men on drug charges, both of whom were arrested on similar charges in 2021.
Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby announced the arrests of Loren Dean Alexander Prevo, 29, of Baker City, on Jan. 29, and Tom Raymond Carroll, 38, on Jan. 25.
A third man whom the Narcotics Enforcement Team had been investigating, Richard Wayne Carroll, 51, was treated for a drug overdose after being found unconscious on Feb. 6 at 1129 Elm St., according to a press release from Duby.
Detectives secured a search warrant for the home and found about 1 pound of methamphetamine, several grams of heroin, two AR-15 rifles and two handguns, along with “other items indicative of narcotics trafficking,” according to the press release.
Richard Carroll, who is Tom Carroll’s brother, was released from the hospital and has not been charged, but the investigation is continuing.
All three men are acquainted and “considered by the Narcotics Team to be upper-level traffickers of narcotics and firearms into and out of Baker City and Eastern Oregon,” Duby said in the press release.
Detectives continue to investigate all three suspects.
Prevo was arrested on Jan. 29 in Baker City on a charge dating to his March 2021 arrest, also by the Narcotics Enforcement Team, for unlawful delivery of meth. Prevo was also charged in the Jan. 29 arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation, and having a restricted weapon (a stun gun).
He remained in the Baker County Jail on Friday, Feb. 11.
Prevo, who was accused in the March 2021 incident of trafficking in meth, heroin and fentanyl, the latter in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills, pleaded guilty to drug charges and possession of a restricted weapon. He was given a suspended sentence by Judge Matt Shirtcliff in Baker County Circuit Court, including 17 days in the Baker County Jail, and ordered to complete drug treatment.
Charges of delivery of heroin and oxycodone, and unlawful possession of heroin and meth, were dismissed.
According to Duby, Prevo left treatment within a week or so, “and the narcotics team initiated another case as he returned to narcotics trafficking in the Eastern Oregon area.”
An Aug. 20, 2021, report from Prevo’s probation officer, Rich Kirby, stated that Prevo had arrived for an appointment on Aug. 12 under the influence of alcohol, meth and cocaine.
Prevo checked into a local detox center that day but left two days later and then failed to report to Kirby as required.
Tom Carroll’s case also dates to the spring of 2021. The Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested him on May 6, 2021, in a motel room in Baker City
Carroll was on parole after serving a prison term on drug and firearms offenses.
He was charged with selling meth and fentanyl, which was in the form of blue pills, made in Mexico to look like 30 mg oxycodone pills. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 100 times more potent than morphine, according to Duby’s press release.
The blue pills, known as blues, M30s or Fettys, are dangerous and have been implicated in many overdoses, Duby said.
“We have seen an increase in these pills throughout Eastern Oregon as well as responded to several drug overdose cases in the last two years due to the increased presence of opioids in our community,” he said in the press release.
When police arrested Carroll in May 2021 they found more than 2 pounds of meth, about 50 of the pills, a stolen 9 mm handgun and more than $20,000 in cash.
Carroll was released from the Baker County Jail the same day after posting a $10,000 bond (10% of his $100,000 bail).
“Shortly after his release the narcotics team learned that Mr. Carroll was back in the business of drug trafficking and police initiated a separate investigation. He was again arrested in Baker City on Jan. 25, 2022, for violation of his release agreement and was taken into federal custody.”
Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter said Carroll’s case was shifted to the federal level last year because, due to differences in Oregon and federal law, it’s more likely that Carroll, if convicted, would face longer prison terms from federal charges than from state charges.
Baxter said the local charges were dismissed without prejudice, so they could potentially be refiled if the federal case isn’t adjudicated.
The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team is composed of members from the Baker City Police Department and is supported by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
