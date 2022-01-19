Police believe an 85-year-old Idaho fisherman drowned in the Snake River on Monday, Jan. 17, after falling from a dock just below Hells Canyon Dam.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 6 p.m. that day that Alberto Sillonis of Weiser was overdue in returning home from a fishing trip to Hells Canyon.
He had left his home that morning and planned to return home in the evening.
Baker County deputies, along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, began searching the route to Hells Canyon as well as checking hotels in nearby towns, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:07 p.m., deputies found Sillonis’ 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the parking lot at the Hells Canyon Visitors Center.
Deputies searched the immediate vicinity and found two fishing poles, with the line from one still in the water, on the center dock below the visitors center.
Sheriff Travis Ash and the Baker County Search and Rescue team deployed at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, to search for Sillonis.
Searchers covered the area near the docks and along the river’s shore.
Idaho Power Company employees used a remote-operated vehicle with an underwater camera and sonar to search the river.
Searchers found a felt, short-brimmed hat on rocks about 60 feet from the docks, and Sillonis’ family confirmed that it belonged to him. No other signs of Sillonis were found.
Sillonis is a white man who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has white hair.
If anyone has information about Sillonis, they can call Ash at 541-523-6415.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Baker County Search and Rescue volunteers as well as Idaho Power and their employees for their assistance during the search.
