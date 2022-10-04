A Baker City man who has been investigated by the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team for about two years, and who survived a drug overdose earlier this year, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Richard Wayne Carroll, 52, of 1129 Elm St., was arrested at 5:10 p.m. at the Baker County Jail, where he was trying to post bail for someone Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby called an “associate” of Carroll’s.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.