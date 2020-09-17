Six people were arrested on drug-related charges Tuesday morning after a search warrant was served at a property in a southeast Baker City neighborhood.
Police Chief Ray Duman said members of the Northeast Oregon Regional SWAT Team assisted the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team in executing the search warrant at 1690 Indiana Ave.
Police arrested Stacey Lee Bork, 31, who was taken into custody on an Idaho extraditable warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and released at the Sheriff’s Office on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used or sold, both Class A misdemeanors.
Bork was taken to the Ada County Jail at Boise about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Baker County Jail staff. He is being held at the Boise jail on $25,000 bail, the Idaho jail records state.
Bork is the owner of the property at 1690 Indiana Ave., according to Baker County Assessor’s Office records.
Police cited and released these people at the scene Tuesday:
• John Gordon Hanna, 54, no fixed address, on charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, a Class B felony; unlawful possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used or sold.
• Amanda R. Crews, 42, no fixed address, on charges of unlawful distribution and possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used or sold.
• Jace T. Prowell, 29, no fixed address, frequenting a place where controlled substances are used or sold and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
• Adrianna Dione Morris, 22, no fixed address, frequenting a place where controlled substances are used or sold and a Baker County Justice Court warrant charging her with contempt of court.
• Robert Eugene Charbonneau, 30, of 2535 Court Ave., frequenting a place where controlled substances are used or sold.
The property, which Duman described as “a cesspool of drug dealing,” has been an ongoing area of concern in the neighborhood for two to three months because of an unusual amount of transient traffic, he said.
Through the course of the investigation, police were able to establish probable cause to obtain the search warrant that led to the arrests, Duman said.
The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team seized about 1 ounce of methamphetamine and about 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, scales and drug packaging material in the search, a press release stated. Three handguns also were seized, two with obliterated serial numbers, Duman said. It is illegal to possess a handgun with an obliterated serial number.
The SWAT team was called in to help with the search warrant because of the number of people who either lived at or frequented that address, the police chief said. The Oregon State Police also sent uniformed officers and members of its criminal investigation division to the property.
Police had expected to find more people there on Tuesday morning, but there was no way to be sure how many would be on the property, Duman said.
“We needed to give the neighbors a break, so that’s why we did it today,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Neighbors reported the uptick in traffic of unfamiliar people walking through the area, which caused police to take a closer look at the activity around the property, Duman said.
“It was pretty blatant,” he said. “They were dealing so much dope out of there with no concern of getting caught.”
Duman said the cases will be going to the grand jury for consideration of other charges.
The transient drug population gravitated to that area of town after police worked to clear out other houses that had provided communal living for transient drug users, most of whom travel by bicycle or by foot, he said.
“We closed down a place where some of these people are congregating,” Duman said. “They are going to find another place where they can lay their heads, but it’s not going to be at this location.”
Police will be looking at other neighborhoods that are experiencing similar problems in the coming weeks, he said.
District Attorney Greg Baxter said Wednesday that in the past, before COVID-19 protective policies were put in place at the jail limiting the number of people held in custody to allow for adequate social distancing, suspects were lodged for many lower level crimes as space in the 45-bed jail allowed. At times that would have included those accused of Class C misdemeanors, such as shoplifting, he said.
Just last week, Sheriff Travis Ash raised the maximum number of those held at the jail to about 20 inmates under the COVID-19 requirements based on the length of time several of the prisoners have been in custody without chance of exposure to the virus.
In the case of those cited and released Tuesday on the Class A misdemeanor drug charges and the Class B felony of distributing methamphetamine, the suspects would have at least remained in jail until they were arraigned in court on the charges, Baxter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.