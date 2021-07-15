Baker City Police have cited two male juveniles, ages 11 and 12, for allegedly spray-painting graffiti on the rear of the Dollar Tree building, 2300 Resort St., in late June.
The vandalism, which cost more than $500 to remove, was reported to police on June 28.
Police identified the two suspects on Tuesday, July 13, according to a press release from Police Chief Ty Duby.
The Baker City Police Department does not publicly release names of juveniles involved in crimes.
The pair were cited in juvenile court for second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Baker City Police have noted an increase in graffiti around town, according to the press release.
Recently the Oregon Department of Transportation painted over graffiti that was throughout the pedestrian underpass on Dewey Avenue as it passes under the train tracks near South Baker Intermediate School. That task took 11 gallons of paint, an air spray gun and four ODOT employees working about four hours to complete.
Tuesday's citations is the second in a little more than a month involving juveniles and graffiti. On June 14, police cited two female juveniles, ages 11 and 12, for first-degree criminal mischief for graffiti in Geiser-Pollman Park.
The Baker City Police Department would like to ask the public and businesses to be aware of this type of activity and report these types of incidents to the police.
