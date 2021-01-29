Icy road conditions kept winter outdoor enthusiasts away from home a little longer than expected Thursday, Jan. 28 when they attempted to drive down from Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
The situation was reported about 2 p.m. when a tow truck driver called the Baker County Dispatch Center to say that at least one vehicle had slid off the Anthony Lakes Highway coming down the mountain, said Ashley McClay, Baker County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
At one point, Sheriff’s Department officers and a Forest Service law enforcement officer worked with Anthony Lakes to close the parking lot to prevent people from leaving until road conditions improved, McClay said.
Undersheriff Jef Van Arsdall reported that at least 10 vehicles slid off the road before traffic was held. Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crashes. Snowplows were called to distribute sand on the highway, McClay said.
“Road conditions were extremely slick,” she said, adding that Van Arsdall reported that one vehicle continued to slide after its automatic transmission had been placed in park and he even had trouble remaining upright as he walked on the roadway.
Once the highway was sanded, 38 vehicles were led off the mountain with a police escort, McClay said.
