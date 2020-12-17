Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said officers, in separate incidents earlier this week, found two Baker City men in their vehicles, unresponsive, and both were later confirmed as having died of natural causes.
The two men, Donald H. Phillips, 90, of 44484 Deer Haven Road, and Christopher Christie, 72, of 1985 15th St., both were found in the driver’s seats of their vehicles.
Duman said Phillips was found in his 2018 Ford pickup truck about 9:05 a.m. Monday at Resort Street and Washington Avenue. The pickup, which was facing east on Washington, was still running when police responded to find Phillips slumped over the wheel in the locked vehicle. Emergency responders from the Baker City Fire Department were called to extricate Phillips, Duman said.
CPR was administered and Phillips was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Duman said it appeared that Phillips had experienced a medical event.
Phillips was a longtime Baker City businessman. He owned the Ford dealership in Baker City for 44 years before selling the business in 2002.
Christie was found in his 1990 Honda Civic sedan at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of 17th Street, near the railroad tracks.
It appeared that Christie had died at the scene after also experiencing some type of medical event, Duman said.
Christie’s vehicle left the roadway and landed in a ditch. The headlights on his car, which were shining across a field, drew the attention of a deputy who was patrolling in the area, Duman said.
Baker City Police and a Baker City ambulance also responded.
