Baker City Police are investigating a report of a fire set in a Broadway Street apartment house Monday night as arson.
Police Chief Ray Duman said Tuesday that while no arrests have been made, a suspect has been identified.
Witnesses told police that the incident took place at 9:30 p.m. at the apartment building at 2450 Broadway St. owned by Richard L. Torrance of Baker City.
A male subject reportedly lit his jacket on fire and threw it into his apartment. Duman said. The carpeting on the floor of the apartment sustained an estimated $600 damage. The Baker City Fire Department was called to the scene, but the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived, Fire Chief Sean Lee said Tuesday morning.
Upon arrest, the suspect could face a charge of first-degree arson, a Class A felony, on allegations that he deliberately started a fire in the apartment building, endangering the other residents who live there, Duman said.
