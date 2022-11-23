Baker City Police are investigating an altercation that happened after a meeting of the Baker County Republican Central Committee Friday evening, Nov. 18, in Baker City.
People involved give distinctly different accounts of the episode in a meeting room at the Sunridge Inn.
Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said “we’re investigating all of it.”
“We’re in the early stages; the reports aren’t done,” Duby said on Monday, Nov. 21.
There is agreement on the basic elements.
Kerry McQuisten, a Republican precinct committee person (PCP) and Baker City mayor, said she was talking with a group of people standing next to the wall inside the meeting room after the meeting.
Rick Rienks of Baker City, who is also a PCP, was also in the room.
Rienks said his wife, Penny, 71, who had hip replacement surgery 11 days earlier and is using a walker, was coming into the room to meet her husband.
In Rick Rienks’ written account, which he emailed to the Baker City Herald, Penny Rienks was trying to move past McQuisten, saying “excuse me” to McQuisten.
Rick Rienks contends McQuisten said “just go around me,” and that McQuisten “grabbed” Penny Rienks and “pushed her from behind.”
Rick Rienks said he “grabbed McQuisten and pushed her away from (Penny Rienks).”
McQuisten called Rienks’ account of the episode “complete garbage.”
McQuisten said she and the group she was talking with were standing next to the wall and were not blocking anyone’s progress.
“I was literally standing there, talking,” McQuisten said.
She said Penny Rienks walked directly toward her. McQuisten denied grabbing or pushing Penny Rienks.
McQuisten’s account coincides with Rick Rienks in that both said he grabbed her arm.
Rick Rienks wrote that after the incident he and his wife met friends at a local restaurant. He wrote that Penny Rienks had increasing pain from her hip and complained of nausea.
After returning home, the couple went to the emergency room at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, where Rick Rienks said his wife had X-rays taken.
According to the police dispatch log, Officer William Mercado of the Baker City Police went to the hospital at 11:31 p.m. Friday.
Rick Rienks said he and his wife told Mercado about the incident.
“This has set Penny back many days in the healing process,” Rienks wrote. “We hope it will heal correctly.”
McQuisten said she also talked the next day with Mercado, and told him she believes she was assaulted or harassed by Rick Rienks.
McQuisten contends the incident was planned, with a goal of implicating her in doing something wrong.
Not the first incident at GOP event
Duby said he would prefer that his officers not be called to political meetings or events unless there is a direct threat of violence.
On March 25, 2022, two officers went to the Baker City Elks Lodge in response to a complaint about audience behavior during a forum featuring several Republican candidates for Oregon governor.
The officers escorted Rick and Penny Rienks from the lodge after a conflict over the Baker County Republican Party’s ban on audience members taking videos of the event or applauding while candidates were speaking.
Rick Rienks said he and his wife, who are registered Republicans, attended the forum because they wanted to hear from the candidates.
No charges were filed in that incident, and Duby said a few days later that he doesn’t think police should be involved in such incidents unless there is an actual threat of violence.
Duby said he assigned an officer to go to the Sunridge during Friday’s meeting based on a report about a potential threat. He said Suzan Ellis Jones, the longtime chair of the Baker County Republican Party, had contacted him prior to the meeting to request police presence.
There were no arrests Friday, he said.
There has been a public schism in the Baker County Republican Party this year, with one group voting during a July 28 meeting to suspend the executive committee and appoint a temporary committee.
The Oregon Republican Party invalidated that vote Sept. 24, citing a Baker County GOP bylaw requiring at least three executive committee members be present at a meeting to conduct business.
During Friday’s meeting, PCPs elected a new executive committee.
New Chairman Danny Johnson, of Halfway, who received 29 votes to Kate Grace’s 26 votes, said he’s excited about moving forward “to build the brand of Republicanism in Baker County and the state of Oregon.”
Jones, of Bridgeport, who had served the county GOP chair for more than a dozen years, has retired.
Other members of the Republican Central Committee are: vice chair, Doni Bruland; recording secretary, Betty Milliman; correspondence secretary, John Beatty; treasurer, Terry Schmoe; alternate delegate No. 1, Bill Brown; alternate delegate No. 2, Micah Huyett.
