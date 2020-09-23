The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Baker City Police Department recovered bicycle parts and an estimated 50 stolen bicycles in various states of assembly from a property near the Baker City Airport on Tuesday and arrested a man living on the property on unrelated warrants.
The incident started when the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint about children playing in hazardous conditions on property at 42901 W. Airport Road. Shebb Robert Bassman, 32, lives at the address, said Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman.
Duman said Bassman was not cited Tuesday, but he is a suspect in the thefts and appeared to be operating “a bike chop shop.”
Duman said the case will go to the grand jury.
“We anticipate there will be multiple charges,” he said.
After receiving the complaint, deputies went to the property, near Highway 86, and found Garrett Eli Lovell, 24, who had multiple warrants, including a Grant County warrant. Deputies arrested Lovell and took him to the Baker County Jail. He was transferred by shuttle to the Grant County Jail at Canyon City Wednesday, a member of the jail staff stated.
Police reported the situation to the state Child Welfare Division, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies also found several bicycles that had been reported stolen, Duman said.
Because the police department has investigated a recent rash of bike thefts, officers with the police department wrote the search warrant.
However, due to the number of people who don’t register their bikes, it will be a difficult process to determine ownership, Duman said.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Baker City Police at 541-523-3644.
