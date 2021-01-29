Baker City Police worked with the owners of an eastside property on Wednesday, Jan. 27, to shut down a house that Chief Ray Duman described as “a continually ongoing concern of criminal activity” over the past year.
As part of Wednesday’s operation, police removed seven people from the house at 1226 Washington Ave., at the request of the property owners, Lt. Ty Duby stated in a press release.
Three men, who Duby described as transients, were cited and released on various unrelated charges.
Chuck Briney, 27, was cited to appear on a probation violation charge; Kyle Waldron, 35, was cited to appear on a charge of failing to appear on original Union County allegations of criminal trespass and theft; and Brandon Radle, 33, was cited and released for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Duman said police worked with the owners of the property, Haines residents Gary and Elizabeth Kramer, ages 83 and 81 respectively, to remove and trespass those who were staying at the residence. Their son, Greg Allen Kramer, 61, who was the only authorized resident of the home, is in a Boise hospital, Duman said.
“In working with them, they recognized what was occurring there and made the decision to evict everyone and board up the house,” Duman said.
Activity on the property over the past year has ranged from low-level criminal activity to drug use and general city ordinance nuisance violations, Duby said. Since 2020 Baker City Police officers have been called to the residence more than 40 times on reports of crimes including harassment, disorderly conduct, trespassing, drug use and outstanding warrants, Duby said.
Many of those reports came from neighborhood residents who had had their fill of the situation, Duman said. The neighbors appreciated Wednesday’s police action to cleanup the eyesore the property had become and to put a stop to the transient traffic in the area.
“You know you’ve made a difference when all of the neighbors come out of their houses and give you a thumbs up,” Duman said.
In the future, anyone found on the property or inside the house will be subject to the charge of criminal trespassing, Duby said.
