The Baker City Police Department is seeking help from anyone with information about the theft of commercial-grade circuit breakers from two business sites over the past month.
The first took place the night of July 14, Sgt. Wayne Chastain stated in a press release. In that case, thieves broke into the electrical panel behind Maurices, the women’s clothing store at 1090 Campbell St. They took five commercial circuit breakers and damaged two others belonging to Gregory Sackos of Baker City, Chastain said.
The total loss and damages exceeded $22,000. Maurices also suffered the loss of a full day of business while the breaker box was repaired, he said.
In the second case, Chastain said thieves broke into the power distribution area of the Tesla charging stations at 1 Sunridge Lane.
They took four commercial-grade circuit breakers belonging to the Tesla company, operating out of Washington state. The total damages and loss in that case are estimated at about $12,000, Chastain said.
Anyone with information about the two thefts is asked to call Chastain at 541-524-2014.
Police also urge local businesses to take extra precautions to protect their circuit breaker panels from potential theft.
Locks were cut on the prior thefts, so that is no guarantee of safety, Chastain said. He suggested that business owners check to see if their electrical panels have been tampered with and to consider installing video surveillance cameras.
The Tesla company knew about the issue with the theft from the charging stations before police were notified, Chastain said.
A tow company reported the crime to police after it was called to tow a vehicle stopped for a charge that couldn’t obtain one, Chastain said.
Tesla, from its location in the Seattle area, knew about it within a half-hour of when the crime happened, Chastain said. The company deenergized the system for the safety of its customers, he said.
