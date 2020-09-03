The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple dog deaths at Haines this week.
Ashley McClay, the department’s public information officer, said six dog deaths have been reported in the community since Sunday. The cause of the deaths has yet to be determined, but they appear suspicious and might be the result of poisoning.
One of the dog owners, Patty Dennis, 52, lost her mixed-breed 5-year-old dog, Eric, Monday afternoon. Bennett lives on First Street just two houses off Highway 30 near the gas station at the north end of Haines.
Dennis said her dachshund-shih tzu-chihuaua mix had been just fine earlier in the day when she took Eric, his mother dog, Tippy, and her Jack Russell terrier, Barney, on their usual 2-mile walk on Coyote Peak east of Haines. When they returned, she left the dogs out in her fenced yard to take a phone call.
Afterward, she said, Eric experienced something like a grand mal seizure and never recovered.
It was an hour or more before he died, she said. She reported the death to the Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Jeff Spencer and Dennis' 17-year-old son, Clayton, took the dog’s body to the Baker Animal Clinic.
Dennis said veterinarian Matt Kerns will examine the body to determine a cause of death.
While the Sheriff’s Department has received reports of six dog deaths since Sunday, Dennis said the tally, according to neighbors, was at nine Tuesday morning, with Eric being the latest victim. The dog deaths have taken place in a three-block area of the community, she said.
Dennis said her dogs have all been healthy and generally spend most days in her fenced yard with her, except during their daily walks. There was no sign of illness in her other two dogs Tuesday, she said.
Dennis said that although there are dogs in town that howl every time the noon whistle blows and others do their share of barking, she is unaware of any complaints made against anyone’s pets.
“We couldn’t come up with anyone we thought would do it,” she said of her talk with neighbors.
Dennis said losing her dog, Eric, was a blow to her family. They are still recovering from losing her husband, Andrew Dennis, who died from a fall while hunting in the Wallowa Mountains in September 2019.
“I don’t even know what to think,” she said. “We’re still trying to work our way through my husband dying and somebody poisons our dog — and wow!”
McClay urges Haines residents to keep their dogs in their yards and to closely monitor them for signs or symptoms of illness or changes in behavior. Those whose dogs suffer seizures are advised to seek veterinary help.
She also encouraged Haines residents to report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Department at 541-523-6415, and to report any additional information about the dog deaths as the investigation continues.
No similar reports have been made from other areas of the county, McClay said.
