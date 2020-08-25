An Oregon State Police arson detective is investigating an incident that lit up a pickup truck in a northwest Baker City neighborhood last week.
Baker City Police and city and rural fire department crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 3200 block of Campbell Street at 4:57 a.m. Aug. 18.
The vehicle, a 1972 Ford pickup truck, is owned by Brandon Davis, 33, of 3220 Campbell St. The vehicle was not destroyed in the fire, but the dashboard was melted before firefighters got the fire out, said Detective Zach Downing of the OSP Arson Division.
Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said the investigation was turned over to Downing because of the fire’s suspicious nature.
Downing said an “incendiary device” designed to burn hot and fast was placed under the vehicle in the early morning hours of Aug. 18.
“Probably a person lit it, knowing that no one was in the pickup,” he said.
Downing declined to make any other comment pending further investigation.
