Baker City Police posted a notice on the department’s Facebook page Monday, Nov. 1 asking for information about a 17-year-old Baker High School student whom police describe as “missing and endangered.”
Kaitlyn Rose Gately was last seen leaving BHS on Oct. 28, Baker City Police Sgt. Mike Regan said.
Kaitlyn was wearing blue clothing with the Disney character “Stitch” and was carrying a black backpack. She is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair with purple tinting and wears black-framed glasses.
Anyone with information about Kaitlyn is asked to contact Officer Lance Woodward, the Baker City Police’s school resource officer, at 541-523-3644, or by email, schoolresourceofficer@bakercitypd.gov.
Regan said Kaitlyn’s mother initially reported her daughter as a runaway on the evening of Oct. 28.
Regan said police became more concerned about Kaitlyn because they haven’t been able to confirm that she’s had any contact with anyone since leaving school that afternoon.
Regan said he has assigned Woodward to follow up on any leads police receive about Kaitlyn’s whereabouts.
Regan said police did receive permission to search a Baker City home where Kaitlyn’s mother believed she might be, but Kaitlyn was not at that address.
