Oregon State Police found 40 grams of fentanyl powder and almost 16,000 fentanyl pills in the car driven by a Washington man arrested June 1 in Baker City.
Police also found almost 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana, 21.8 grams of cocaine and “evidence of manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances,” according to an OSP press release.
The driver, Darren Glenn Yeater, 32, of Richland, Washington, remains in the Baker County Jail on arrest warrants from Ada County, Idaho, and from Benton County, Washington.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is much more powerful than heroin or morphine. Police say fentanyl is largely responsible for a rise in overdose deaths nationwide over the past few years.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose for most people.
The 40.2 grams of fentanyl powder that police found in Yeater’s car equates to 40,200 milligrams, or approximately 20,100 lethal doses.
The OSP press release did not say how many milligrams each of the fentanyl pills contains.
Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said on Wednesday morning, June 8, that the seizure of drugs from Yeater’s car is a significant operation, particularly the quantities of fentanyl.
“It’s all over the country, and that’s what people are overdosing on,” Duby said.
He said police try to focus on people who are responsible for supplying large amounts of drugs to Baker County.
The incident started about 12:48 a.m. on June 1 when an OSP trooper stopped a vehicle that supposedly had been involved in a crash near the Campbell Street interchange on Interstate 84.
According to OSP there was no crash.
Yeater didn’t have a driver’s license, and according to OSP he gave false information to the trooper.
Once the trooper identified Yeater, he was arrested on the Idaho and Washington warrants.
The Idaho warrant is for possession, introduction or removal of certain items into or from correctional facilities.
Yeater’s charges from Washington are failure to appear and second-degree escape.
Duby said the trooper also called Sgt. Wayne Chastain, the Baker City officer who works with Capa, the department’s drug-detecting dog.
Capa alerted to controlled substances in Yeater’s car, which was towed and stored while police applied for a search warrant.
That warrant was approved and the search conducted on June 2, Capt. Stephanie Bigman, a spokesperson for OSP, wrote in a June 8 email to the Baker City Herald.
According to Oregon court records, no additional charges have been filed against Yeater.
Duby said it’s possible the drug charges will be filed in federal court.
The Baker County District Attorney’s office confirmed that there had been discussions about which court system charges against Yeater would be filed in.
Bigman wrote in the email that “at this time no other information will be released due to continuing investigation.”
Duby said Baker City Police had received information within the past month or so that Yeater might be involved in distributing drugs locally.
In addition to the fentanyl, meth, cocaine and marijuana, police found 21 dosage units of suboxone.
Duby said suboxone is a prescription opioid used to treat narcotic dependence. He said police often find that people who use drugs such as fentanyl and heroin will have suboxone, which can help ease symptoms of withdrawal for people who don’t have access to the drugs.
Besides the drugs, police seized six guns from Yeater’s car:
• 9 mm pistol
• .223 rifle
• .17 rifle
• .38 Special pistol
• 7.62 x 25 mm pistol
• .45 pistol
Police also seized ammunition and magazines, along with “evidence of identity theft,” according to the OSP press release.
