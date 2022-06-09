A Portland man who was arrested in Baker City while driving a stolen car on June 3 had a seizure during the arrest and was taken to the Baker County Jail after being checked at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
Robert John Wagner, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both Class C felonies, and giving false information to a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Wagner was arraigned on Monday, June 6 in Baker County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to enter a plea on June 27. Judge Matt Shirtcliff set Wagner’s bail at $40,000. He could be released from the jail by posting 10% of the bail.
The incident started about 9:30 p.m. June 3 when Baker City Police officer Justin Prevo saw a grey Subaru Impreza run a red light on Main Street at Campbell Street.
In his report, Prevo wrote that he followed the car, with his overhead lights and eventually his siren activated. The Subaru pulled over on D Street near the Powder River. Wagner had one female passenger.
Mark Powell, another Baker City Police officer, arrived soon after.
Prevo wrote in his report that after dispatch reported that the Subaru had been reported stolen in Portland, he put Wagner in handcuffs.
Oregon State Police Sr. Trooper Tim Schuette also arrived at the scene.
Prevo wrote in his report that he asked Wagner if he had a driver’s license. Wagner said he did not, and that his license had been suspended. Prevo asked Wagner for his name and date of birth, and Wagner said his name was Josh Lee Waters and that he was born on Aug. 9, 1995.
Prevo gave the name to dispatch, but no records under that name and date of birth showed up.
Prevo said he talked with Wagner again, and this time Wagner repeated the name and said he was from Montana. The dispatcher found a DMV photo for a person with that name, but Prevo wrote that the photo did not match Wagner.
While Prevo was talking with Powell and the female passenger, Wagner called Prevo back. This time Wagner said his name was Billy Lundy and that he had “given so many different dates of birth that he was unsure of his actual date of birth.”
Prevo reported the new name to dispatch, and the dispatcher found another DMV photo. This, too, was a different person.
Prevo said he told Wagner that he was going to jail regardless, and that a palm scan would identify him. This time Wagner gave his actual name, date of birth and Social Security number.
The dispatcher sent Prevo a DMV photo, and this one matched Wagner.
Prevo also learned that the Oregon State Parole Board had issued an arrest warrant for Wagner, who had absconded from parole.
According to Prevo’s report, Wagner said he bought the Subaru three or four days earlier for $600 from a man named Bryce, whose last name he didn’t know. Wagner said he had come to Baker City a few days earlier.
Prevo wrote that while searching the Subaru he found mail addressed to Duncan Holmes, who is the registered owner of the car, as well as Holmes’ checkbook.
While Prevo was searching the car, Wagner had a seizure. Prevo removed the handcuffs and brought Wagner out of the patrol car and onto the sidewalk. Prevo wrote that Wagner said he has epilepsy but was OK.
An ambulance took Wagner to the hospital, where he was treated and released, and take to the jail.
In 2012, Wagner was convicted of three counts of third-degree rape and one count of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor in Marion County.
In 2017 he was convicted of second-degree escape, from a transition facility in Marion County, and sentenced to state prison for 15 months.
In September 2020 he pleaded guilty to attempt to commit a Class B felony (second-degree assault) and to fourth-degree assault in Multnomah County and was sentenced to 11 months in state prison and 364 days in the Multnomah County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.