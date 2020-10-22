Principal Geno Bates alerted parents of children attending South Baker Intermediate School of a possible cougar sighting on the playground before classes started Tuesday morning.
Bates said the animal was seen by a woman riding her bicycle to her job at the Sinclair gas station on Highway 7 about 5:30 a.m.
The employee declined to talk to the Herald about her sighting.
A search of the grounds by police Tuesday failed to find any signs of the animal, Bates said.
Baker City Police and Oregon State Police officers responded to the school not long after the report came in, Bates said. They remained on the grounds as the children, in Grades 4-6, began arriving at school about 7:45 a.m.
Because of the safeguards in place to protect students and staff against the coronavirus, students are not allowed on the playground when they arrive at school, Bates said. Instead they have specific doors to enter on the way to their classrooms. On Tuesday morning they were moved in a little earlier than usual as a precaution, Bates said.
The cougar reportedly was seen on the grass by a tree at the east side of the playground by the woman as she rode within about 20 yards of the animal, Bates said.
He has since heard that a cougar was sighted the day before four to five blocks east of the school in a more residential area.
Bates, who is starting his third year as South Baker principal, said the most frequent wild animals to visit the playground in his experience are some of the many deer that roam the community.
Bates moved to Baker City in the summer of 2018 from the Hamilton Creek School in the mountains near the western Oregon community of Lebanon. He said cougar sightings were more frequent there because of the school’s location.
On Tuesday morning, Bates said he talked with police and scanned the school’s camera system trying to see if the cougar appeared in any of the footage, but it didn’t. Glare from a light blocked one of the camera views, he said.
As morning dawned, there was no sign of the cougar, and parents were notified that the grounds had been cleared as safe, he said.
School continued as usual and no sightings had been reported before deadline for this report.
“I think we’re in good shape right now,” Bates said Wednesday morning.
