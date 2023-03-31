March snow sent off three employees from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative on their way to Guatemala, and snow welcomed them home.
The employees, along with eight employees from other electric cooperatives in Oregon, traveled to Ventura, a remote village in the mountains of the Central American country, to bring electricity to the area during a three-week project.
Charlie Tracy, OTEC’s director of engineering, was among the group, which also included OTEC linemen Travis Smart of La Grande and Jeff Pillow of Union.
Tracy said the team built about three miles of distribution line into the village and installed wiring in homes, connecting them to the power grid.
“There are about 30 buildings, most of them homes,” he said.
The houses were modest, rudimentary dwellings made of mud, brick, adobe, and tree branches from the forest. Most had four or fewer rooms.
The volunteer workers installed four lights, two outlets and two light switches in each home.
Tracy said the benefits of electricity were obvious, and went well beyond brightening the homes.
“They’re cooking over those open fires and, as a result, have really poor air quality within the home,” he said.
Tracy said that in most homes, the kitchen, which was attached to the rest of the home, lacked a chimney or other ventilation for the fire.
“Those kitchens really produce quite a bit of smoke,” he said. “And while we were there wiring the houses, it was plain for us to see. When they were cooking, we would have to step out every few minutes to get a breath of fresh air because the smoke was so strong.”
A partner in the project, Sorbenots Coffee of Baker City, donated hot plates for each family so they can use electricity, rather than open fires, to cook.
“That was a really cool thing that they did, contributing to the project that way because right off the bat, they will be able to use electricity to cook on,” Tracy said.
Because the village had lacked electricity, many residents own few, if any, electronic devices.
Some have cell phones, which they charged from solar panels.
Another major advantage of adding electricity is that it enables residents to have refrigerators, which will preserve their food much longer, saving on their food costs.
Tracy said one family had bought a small dorm-style refrigerator in anticipation of having electricity.
Making a connection
Tracy said the highlight of the trip was making personal connections with villagers, who were ecstatic to have access to reliable electricity.
“Grateful doesn’t even sum it up,” he said.
Tracy said the villagers had seen the benefits of electricity while visiting larger cities, so they knew what they were missing.
He said the residents were gracious and kind to the volunteer workers.
“The kids especially were really interested in what we were doing, whether it was building the high voltage line or wiring the homes. They followed us around. I think we were free entertainment to some degree,” Tracy said.
The youngsters also pitched in to help, picking up dropped tools and bringing items to the crew.
Tracy said the volunteer team tried to make the project educational for the kids — and the adults.
“They definitely would have jumped in as much as they could,” he said.
“And with the line construction component, some of the men from the village helped dig pole holes, anchor holes, helped pull out the wire, and helped in any way they could. There was a lot of support there.”
And that support actually started before Tracy and the other volunteers arrived.
He said villagers had been digging holes for the poles, and trimming trees along the power line’s route, in advance.
“The community really had invested interest and participated in the project,” Tracy said.
An ongoing campaign
OTEC worked with its parent organization, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which has a program to deploy teams of engineers and other workers to countries that lack electricity in rural areas.
In areas such as the Guatemalan village, with relatively few homes, it isn’t profitable for the local utility to extend power lines.
“There are electric utilities down there, but these families were never going to be able to pay to bring in power,” he said. “So, as an electric cooperative we know how to do that and we worked with donations to cover the costs and procure most of the materials.”
Most of the material for the power line and home installations were already on site, but the team brought their own tools and safety equipment.
Tracy said the Guatemala trip was an all-Oregon project, with all 18 of the state’s electric cooperatives contributing in some way.
He said the majority of the money for the project was raised through donations. The work doesn’t affect OTEC’s rates.
“It’s very much a volunteer and fundraised kind of project,” Tracy said.
He said OTEC would like to return to Guatemala to bring power to other villages, and to travel to other countries.
Another project is possible in 2025.
From winter to summer
After leaving snowbound Northeastern Oregon on March 5, the OTEC crew arrived to summer-like weather in Guatemala, where temperatures were in the 80s.
The volunteers worked 10- to 12-hour days.
“We all came back exhausted but it was such rewarding work. We’d like to be able to do it again,” Tracy said.
He said his favorite part of the project was interacting with the villagers, especially when he was installing wiring in their homes and getting to know the families on a deeper level.
“Those relationships are some of the most meaningful parts of it,” he said.
The conditions were challenging.
The workers didn’t drink local water due to potential contamination. And they had to be careful about what they ate.
And of course they followed the usual safety practices when working with electricity.
Temperatures weren’t the only thing that felt like summer, either.
“I personally got a lot of bug bites while I was down there, that was pretty rough,” Tracy said.
He said the trip gave him a fresh sense about how Americans can take things such as reliable electricity for granted.
“Going down there put a lot of things in perspective for us and we appreciate the support of our co-op leadership and especially our owner members who have been very supportive of the activity,” Tracy said.
More than electricity
Lea Hoover, OTEC’s director of member and strategic services, was part of an ambassador group that set up a lighting ceremony when the power line was finished.
The group of 10, which included Les Penning, OTEC’s general manager, and OTEC board member Charlene Chase, also partnered with Sorbenots Coffee to pay to make improvements at two schools. Students in the village where Tracy and the other OTEC employees worked attend one of two schools, depending on which part of the village they live in.
At one school, volunteers cleaned and painted the building, and installed a new swing set. They also brought bilingual books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
At the other school they installed basketball hoops and brought new desks and a blackboard.
“It completely transformed the look of both of those schools,” Hoover said.
While the volunteers were picking up garbage at one school, a group of four girls, all age 10, started helping.
The girls told the translator: “Thank you for helping clean up our school and make it prettier.”
The translator told the students that Hoover and the other ambassadors were there to help, were thankful to have the opportunity, and asked the students to help keep the school clean.
“It was just really special, it was really cool that they stepped up and were helping us and then said thank you after the fact,” Hoover said.
She said the villagers gave a machete and hat to each of the linemen who installed the poles and other equipment.
Sorbenots, meanwhile, provided gifts for the villagers — a water filter, nightlight and toothbrush for each home, along with the hot plates.
“This was very successful so the state of Oregon is looking at doing one in 2025 and I’d say it’s a pretty strong possibility,” Hoover said.
She said in addition to helping buy the gifts, two of Sorbenots owners, Phil and Andrea Stone, also were part of the ambassador group.
Sorbenots gets some of its coffee beans from Guatemala.
