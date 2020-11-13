A snowstorm more typical of January than of early November brought copious amounts of snow and gusty winds to Northeast Oregon Friday morning, causing a power outage and closing the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 for several hours.
Snow started falling around 5 a.m., and about 4 inches had accumulated in Baker City by noon.
The snow coated roads lead to multiple commercial trucks sliding off the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 about 3 miles east of North Powder, according to Oregon State Police.
Police closed the eastbound lanes about 9 a.m. The eastbound freeway reopened around 2 p.m.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative reported a weather-related outage that affected about 1,100 customers in the Haines and North Powder areas around 9 a.m. Friday.
OTEC crews had restored power to their customers by 10:45 a.m.
The temperature had warmed to 38 degrees by 3 p.m. at the Baker City Airport, where the snow had changed to rain.
