The top 2 candidates will advance to a runoff in the Nov. 8 general election unless one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast, in which case that person would be elected.
Based on preliminary results, Dan Garrick and Shane Alderson would advance to the general election.
Dan Garrick: 1,620 -- 41.5%
Shane Alderson: 1,226 -- 31.4%
Joe Johnson: 1,028 -- 26.3%
Total votes: 3,910
Baker County Commission, position 2
If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast, that person will be elected.
Christina Witham: 2,150 -- 50.4%
Kody Justus: 2,071 -- 48.6%
Total votes: 4,261
Baker Rural Fire Protection District 5-year tax levy:
No: 340
Yes: 303
This is the first election in which ballots postmarked on election day, May 17, will be counted if they're received at the county clerk's office within seven calendar days.
In the race for the Republican nominee for governor, Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten was in four place in early returns, with 13,359 votes. Christine Drazan was in the lead with 35,913 votes, while Bob Tiernan was in second with 31,094, and Stan Pulliam in third with 15,358.
McQuisten easily won her home county, with 1,116 votes, well ahead of Tiernan, with 400 votes.
