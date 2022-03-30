First Presbyterian Church in Baker City has committed to raise money during April to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
The local church Session, the Presbyterian’s governing body, launched the fundraising effort through Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, which is already working in Ukraine and bordering countries to provide shelter, meals, medicines and hygiene products following the invasion of Russian military forces on Feb. 24.
According to the UN Refugee agency, nearly 4 million refugees have left Ukraine since the invasion.
But not everyone can leave — men between the ages of 18 and 80 are required to stay to defend the country.
Baker City’s First Presbyterian Session has agreed to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 from the church mission budget.
“We’re happy to match whatever we can,” said Jean Simpson-Geddes, a member of Session.
Donations can also be mailed to First Presbyterian Church, 1995 Fourth St., Baker City, OR 97814.
Include “Ukraine” in the memo line so the church knows where to direct the funds.
According to its website, https://pda.pcusa.org, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance focuses on these areas:
• The long term recovery of disaster impacted communities.
• Provides training and disaster preparedness for presbyteries and synods.
• Works collaboratively with church partners and members of the ACT Alliance (Action by Churches Together) internationally, and nationally with other faith based responders.
• Connects partners locally and internationally with key organizations active in the response — United Nations, NVOAD (National Voluntary Agencies Active in Disaster), World Food Program, Red Cross, FEMA and others.
