Kylie Siddoway brushes debris away from the twin gravestones in her attempt to decipher the engraved writing.
She uses her phone to take a photo, then records the information she can glean from the white stone. She also uses her cellphone to log the marker’s latitude and longitude coordinates.
Siddoway, Sarah Plummer, and Sam McCauley spent this week helping map a small section of Baker City’s Mount Hope Cemetery as a project with the Baker Resources Coalition.
The Coalition was formed in early 2019 to provide paid internships for local students interested in natural resources.
Plummer and McCauley are field interns paid by project revenues. Siddoway, an assistant program manager, helps plan projects and works with Plummer and McCauley. Her pay comes from a Ford Family Foundation grant.
The Mount Hope project came about as an idea from Jen Cikanek, whose family helped place flags on veterans’ graves last year. She said searching for these graves wasn’t an easy task — they had a paper map and searched for identifying symbols on gravestones. She wondered if there was a better way to document gravesites.
“I spent seven months researching cemetery mapping programs,” Cikanek said.
Then her husband, Kendall, mentioned the idea to Steve Edwards, Baker Resources Coalition program manager.
“I thought this was a really cool civic project,” Edwards said. “It’s about giving, and ensuring something is left behind.”
As part of the Coalition program, the project host provides a stipend to pay the interns, who are employed through the Powder Basin Watershed Council.
To start the project, Cikanek first spoke to Joyce Bornstedt, cemetery manager for Baker City, which owns the cemetery.
“Joyce suggested we start with the Mason section, which is the oldest,” Cikanek said.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Bornstedt said of the mapping project. “I appreciate Jen and her due diligence and enthusiasm for taking this on.”
Cikanek then contacted the Masonic Lodge in Baker City to make sure members approved of the project. Not only did they approve, the Lodge provided funding to support it. The Baker City Rotary Club also donated to the effort.
Talking to the Masons resulted in more help, too — Casey Taylor is a Mason, a veteran, and Boy Scout leader. The Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops in Baker City help place flags on Memorial Day.
“We know what symbols to look for,” Taylor said.
On Tuesday, he arrived at the cemetery with his sons Glen, 13, and Elias, 11, to help map graves. Cikanek was joined by her son, Karsten, for a morning of mapping graves.
The process
Nancy Rorick took the lead for developing a database for the cemetery. She showed the interns how to use a survey website to find GPS coordinates of each grave, and document it with a photo and description.
Rorick will then use a GIS (Geographic Information System) to create a searchable database for Mount Hope.
“People will be able to look up their loved ones and find them,” Siddoway said.
She and McCauley used their phones to document the grave sites. Plummer followed with a paper map of the cemetery so they could double-check names on the gravestones.
Plummer also made notes to help in identifying a plot because the GPS wasn’t always exact.
McCauley graduated from Baker High School in June. Siddoway will be a senior at BHS this fall, and Plummer will be a junior.
Mount Hope is their fourth project as interns. Prior to this they worked on stream flow and bank restoration, created a video at Anthony Lakes for Baker Summer Academy, and built wildlife fencing.
The program runs through the end of August. The interns work Monday through Thursday each week, for 4 to 6 hours a day.
To learn more, visit the website www.bakerresources.com
