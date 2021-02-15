Baker City’s snowplowing fleet has awakened from its winter hibernation.
A Presidents Day snowstorm interrupted what had been a tranquil winter during which the city’s public works department has salted and sanded slippery streets several times but had little use for its plows.
“It’s been pretty good for snow and ice control,” Tom Fisk, the department’s operations supervisor, said on Monday morning, Feb. 15.
A city crew plowed snow around Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City and the Sheriff’s Office Saturday, but there was barely enough to justify the job, Fisk said.
The situation was quite different Monday morning.
With about four inches of new snow accumulating overnight, and heavy snow still falling as dawn broke, Fisk summoned a four-person crew, with two graders and two backhoes, around 8 a.m.
The team focused on priority streets and areas including around the hospital, and heavily traveled sections of several streets, including Cedar, Campbell, 10th, Auburn and Broadway.
Because school wasn’t in session due to the holiday, crews didn’t need to clear streets around schools as early as they would on a school day, Fisk said.
Even earlier Monday, around 4 a.m., a three-person crew started salting busy intersections, sanding downtown streets and plowing the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, he said.
Fisk decided early afternoon Monday that he would also bring on a crew at midnight to plow and haul away snow from the downtown area, which he said was a “mess” as snow began to melt.
The city waits until early morning because it’s too dangerous to have heavy equipment downtown when traffic is heavy.
Each storm is different, Fisk said.
If snow melts rapidy, it’s usually not necessary to incur the expense of an overnight crew, he said.
The city typically doesn’t plow residential streets, which make up most of the city’s 70 or so miles of streets, unless the snow is deep and likely to linger for an extended period.
The city’s annual spending for snow and ice control varies widely — hardly surprising since the cost depends on the weather.
The past three winters have been relatively mild, with commensurately modest spending, including $55,000 in 2018-19 and $48,000 in 2017-18.
Compare those figures to the winter of 2016-17, the snowiest in the city in more than a quarter century.
That winter the city plowed through $312,000, and the City Council twice had to shift money from elsewhere in the street department to snow and ice control.
Fisk said it’s a bit unusual to need to summon snowplows for the first time in mid-February.
“This is pretty late in the season,” he said.
