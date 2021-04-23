The Baker County Safe Communities Coalition is conducting another Rewards and Reminders outing in Baker County during April, a program designed to remind stores that Oregon law prohibits them from selling tobacco and vaping products to people younger than 21.
The program also ensures that stores place those products behind counters, where they’re not easily accessible, also required by state law.
“We’ve been doing the program for about 17 years locally here in Baker,” said Ray Day, who coordinates the Rewards and Reminders program in the county. “It’s a nationally recognized program for preventing the use and purchase of tobacco products and more recently in the last couple of years, we’ve included vape products.”
Here’s how the program works:
Two youth volunteers, both between 14 and 17, visit stores individually and look for where tobacco and vaping products are stored.
“Basically, Oregon law says they should be behind the counter,” Day said.
The youths, who are wearing face masks, also bring $2 to buy a soda, candy bar or other items.
“So, we’re not actually just disrupting the business, the kids are actually paying customers there,” Day said.
But in addition to buying the items, the youth also asks the clerk for a tobacco or vaping product. They’re trained to know what to ask for so they don’t seem overly nervous.
“Our goal is that the clerk is going to check ID and not sell tobacco products to them,” Day said.
If the clerk asks for ID, or asks the youth how old they are, and then refuses to sell the product because it’s illegal, the youth will buy the candy or other legal items, and give the clerk a $5 dollar gift certificate to a local business.
Day said the youth will also give the clerk a note thanking them for not selling tobacco to a minor.
If the clerk is willing to sell the products, Day said the youth will say they don’t have their wallet and can only buy their soda, candy or other product.
“They do complete the purchase for the soda or candy bar, they don’t touch the tobacco or vape products,” Day said.
When the youth leaves, they give the clerk a note that explains the state law about checking ID to confirm a person’s age before selling tobacco products to anyone who looks under a certain age.
According to Day, about 95% of the time the clerks will not sell the tobacco product to a minor.
He said he tries to have the youth volunteers visit about six stores in the county during the operation, rotating among businesses to ensure none is visited more often than others.
Day said he informs law enforcement, both city and county, to let them know when they are doing this in case a clerk calls the police.
Day said he follows up with the store manager or the store owner if the clerk is willing to sell the tobacco products and gives them information about the state’s refresher training for the employees.
“We’re not trying to be punitive by any means, it’s not a punitive program whatsoever,” Day said. “It’s just a rewards and reminders. We give rewards for being in compliance and then give them reminders if they are potentially out of compliance.”
Day said in his experience, most clerks who were willing to sell simply made a mistake, perhaps because the store was busy, or because they miscalculated the youth volunteer’s age.
Some stores have machines that allow them to scan an ID to see if the buyer is old enough.
“But there have been a couple in the 17 years that, I believe, were deliberate and the clerk just did not care. At least, that was our perception,” Day said.
