Grey skies, sprinkles of rain and chilly winds had no effect on the cheers that erupted at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium Sunday afternoon, June 6.
Baker High School’s class of 2021 was joined by friends and family to celebrate what they achieved despite having their final two years of high school greatly affected by the pandemic.
Commencement speaker Nicole (Butler) Sullivan, a science teacher at BHS, recalled how she taught many of the graduates when they were first-graders, then later while teaching at Baker Middle School and to her current position.
“I’m so thrilled I get to see your faces without masks on one last time before you guys go out there,” Sullivan said.
She offered the graduates several points of advice, including the importance of traveling. She encouraged students to go places, learn, and experience new things, and to be excited in the moment during “these precious times.”
“If you can’t travel, experience culture from people that you come across from other walks of life, states, countries,” Sullivan said.
She encouraged them to be kind, positive, and treat everyone with respect, find something to be passionate about, and to be unique.
“Have fun. Some people are really good at doing this life thing right,” Sullivan said. “They don’t stress the small stuff, they are really good at enjoying the moment. They even die well: Zeuxis, a 5th century B.C. Greek painter, is said to have died laughing at the humorous way in which he painted the goddess Aphrodite — after the old woman who commissioned it insisted on modeling for the portrait.”
Her final piece of advice was to remember: “All you need is love.”
Salutatorian Renee Blincoe quoted fictional superhero Tony Stark (Iron Man and The Avengers): “It’s not about how much we’ve lost, it’s about how much we have left.”
“Instead of focusing on the negative aspect of things ending, I encourage all of us to look more towards the positives,” Blincoe said.
She encouraged her classmates to mark their graduation as a milestone, but not as a sad ending.
“But I’ll let Tony Stark have the last words — ‘part of the journey is the end.’ ”
Co-valedictorian Salena Bott noted that the Class of 2021 has had experiences unlike any class.
“Our experiences here in high school have helped us grow into better people as we go forward and look to our futures,” Bott said. “Obstacles came our way, but we were able to come together and overcome every single one of them. Through all of our difficult circumstances, we pushed ourselves to be the best we could be.”
Bott talked about the pep night the Class of 2021 had planned, even though they weren’t sure, due to the pandemic, that it could happen.
“Our senior pep night experience is just a small example of everything that we accomplished together,” she said. “The mindset that brought us together is the same mindset that will continue to carry us forward.”
She also reminded her fellow graduates that the senior class won pep night.
She ended her speech with a quote from Mala Yousafazai — “Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality.”
Another of the class’ three valedictorians, Gabriel Gambleton, congratulated his classmates for persevering through one of the craziest years of their lives — something his introduction emphasized when he welcomed not only the traditional groups — “staff, family, friends, alumni and class of 2021” — but also something that wouldn’t have been included in any previous address — “those of you on Zoom.”
“A year full of unpredictable events, constant changes, and distance learning. A year where graduation gowns could have been replaced with hazmat suits,” Gambleton said.
“My biggest takeaway from this is that many things are out of our control, but it’s how we adapt, persevere, and learn that we can be successful in the future,” Gambleton said.
Gambleton talked about the historic times he and his classmates have lived through.
“And we will look back at some point and have one of the greatest gifts of all, a great story,” he said. “One you can share with your grandkids. As a class I challenge each and every one of you to go out and be the best version of yourself, the choice is yours.”
Co-valedictorian Sydney Keller said she wanted to leave her fellow graduates with a bit of motivation for the future.
“If you know me, then you know how much I enjoy quoting lines,” Keller said.
She offered quotes from Ricky Bobby, the race car driver portrayed by actor Will Ferrell in the movie “Talladega Nights.” —“If you ain’t first, you’re last.”
“As we move on to the next part of life, know that one of the most important ingredients to success is a good mindset,” Keller said.
She also quoted two characters from Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip, Charlie Brown and his beagle, Snoopy.
“We only live once” was Charlie Brown’s line, to which Snoopy replied: “Wrong, we only die once. We live every day!”
“Be sure that as we go out into the world, you embrace each moment so as to truly live,” Keller said.
Keller thanked her classmates, teachers, coaches and family.
“Thank you to all of the community members who continually show such amazing support to us kids,” Keller said.
Her final quote, reflecting Keller’s Nebraska roots and inherent love of comedian Larry the Cable Guy, was to encourage the class of 2021 to go out into the world and “get ’er done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.