The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest continues to plan a project designed to reduce the risk of a wildfire spreading through Baker City’s watershed.
“This is an important project for the people of Baker City,” said Kendall Cikanek, Whitman District ranger. “Protecting people’s drinking water is right at the top when you’re defining high-value areas.”
The 10,000-acre watershed is on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains west of Baker City. Almost the entire area is managed by the Wallowa-Whitman. The watershed is closed to public entry to protect water quality, although the city allows big game hunting, with a permit, when the fire danger isn’t high.
In addition, one road open to the public — Forest Road 6510, which climbs to Marble Creek Pass — bisects the watershed.
Both Forest Service and Baker City officials have for more than a quarter century sought to reduce the risk of wildfire in the heavily forested watershed.
City officials worry that a large blaze could cause ash and mud to pollute the streams and springs that the city diverts into its water supply pipeline. The watershed supplies almost all of the city’s drinking water. The city has one supplementary well — which is fortified with water from the watershed — and a second well is scheduled to come online later in 2022.
A fire, in addition to forcing the city to rely on other water sources for a period, could also lead to the city needing to build a water filtration plant, which would likely cost more than $10 million.
(The city doesn’t mechanically filter its drinking water. The water is disinfected with chlorine and with ultraviolet light to protect against bacteria and parasites such as giardia and cryptosporidium.)
“The Baker City watershed is a major asset to the City of Baker City and our community,” said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director. “We are partnering with the U.S. Forest Service to make the watershed less susceptible to a catastrophic wildfire. Removing excessive fuels and providing for fire breaks along the pipeline road are really the City’s top priorities and in line with the City Council’s goals. This type of a project has been discussed for many years and it’s great that there is finally some real progress being made.”
There hasn’t been a large fire in the watershed for more than a century, but such a blaze likely is overdue, based on a study of fire scars on old trees in the watershed conducted by researchers from the University of Washington in the mid-1990s.
In the late 1990s the Wallowa-Whitman spent more than $2.2 million to cut trees and light prescribed fires to create fuelbreaks on the fringes of the watershed. Most of the work was on the south end and along the road under which is buried the city’s water pipeline, with a goal of giving fire crews a place to head off a blaze moving toward the watershed.
The project the Wallowa-Whitman is working on now would expand on those efforts, Cikanek said.
He hopes to distribute to the public what’s known as a “scoping letter” by the end of February.
That letter in effect introduces the watershed project and gives its basic outline.
Cikanek said the field studies for the project have been done, and the next major step for the Wallowa-Whitman is to write an environmental assessment, a document that examines the project in detail and studies its potential environmental effects.
A 1969 federal law, the National Environmental Policy Act, requires federal agencies to conduct such environmental studies.
Cikanek said his goal is to finish the environmental assessment for the watershed project in early 2023. Once Wallowa-Whitman officials have approved that, work could get started, barring legal challenges.
Work outside the watershed, and inside
The project calls for some type of work, whether cutting trees or prescribed burning, on about 22,600 acres.
Most of the commercial logging would happen outside the watershed, on its fringes on the south and east sides, including below the pipeline road, which forms the eastern boundary of the watershed, Cikanek said. The other major tactic is lighting prescribed fires to reduce fuel loads on the ground. This includes areas that were thinned and burned about 20 years ago — what’s known as “maintenance” work, Cikanek said.
“What we’re trying to do is create defensible zones between likely sources of ignition and the watershed itself,” he said in a 2021 interview.
Although lightning has sparked several fires inside the watershed over the past 25 years or so, firefighters have quickly doused all of those blazes.
In August 2019 lightning from a single storm started three fires in the watershed, the largest of which burned about 3 acres.
That’s in part because smoke wafting out of the watershed is readily visible from most of Baker Valley, and in part because fire crews can reach the area relatively quickly, Cikanek said.
“Detection up there is pretty good,” he said.
He said the Wallowa-Whitman strives to have a heavy helicopter stationed at either the Baker City or La Grande airport when the fire danger is high. A helicopter from Baker City potentially can be dropping water on a fire in the watershed less than 10 minutes after taking off.
Although the fuel load is high in parts of the watershed — a function of the many decades that have passed since the last major blaze — Cikanek said he worries more about a fire starting outside the watershed and then pushing into the 10,000-acre area.
“A fire moving into the watershed likely is going to carry more energy,” he said, compared with, say, a lightning bolt that starts a blaze high in the watershed, where the forest is more sparse and interspersed with rocky outcrops and alpine meadows.
That said, the risk of a fire starting inside the watershed and growing rapidly absolutely exists, Cikanek said.
To deal with that danger, the project also proposes work inside the watershed. The focus, he said, would be on creating fuelbreaks on ridgelines between the major streams such as Salmon, Marble and Mill creeks. The idea is to thin the forest and light prescribed fires late in the season when the risk of fire is “basically zero.”
The one area where more intensive thinning, including commercial logging, could happen is along the Marble Creek Pass road, since that area, unlike most of the rest of the watershed, is accessible to motor vehicles.
The overriding goal of work inside the watershed, Cikanek said, is to create a series of interconnected fuelbreaks where firefighters could potentially stop a blaze and minimize the number of streams or springs that the city might have to temporarily stop using for drinking water in the case of a blaze.
“The way I look at it is trying to give firefighters the safest chance to be successful,” he said.
Improvements to Marble Creek Pass Road
Creating a more significant fuelbreak in the Marble Creek corridor requires commercial logging, and that means log trucks.
But the Marble Creek Pass road, which more resembles a stream bed in places, is far from suitable as a log-hauling route, Cikanek said. The road is accessible to high-clearance four-wheel drive vehicles and ATVs.
The condition of the road prompted the Wallowa-Whitman to apply for almost $1.3 million in Forest Service capital improvement money to rebuild about 6 miles of the road, creating a 21-foot-wide route with a fresh layer of gravel.
Cikanek said the Wallowa-Whitman will receive the money for road improvements once it approves the watershed project.
Besides making it feasible to haul logs from the Marble Creek corridor, the road project will make it easier for hikers, mountain bikers and other recreationists to reach Marble Creek Pass from the east (Baker Valley) side of the Elkhorns.
(The road continues west into Sumpter Valley, but that section, which is steep and rough but in somewhat better shape, isn’t slated for improvements.)
Marble Creek Pass, elevation 7,542 feet, is the southern trailhead for the Elkhorn Crest National Recreation Trail, the 23-mile route that follows the Elkhorns north to Anthony Lakes.
