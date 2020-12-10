Shari Selander can talk about a lot of tough stuff, but right now she wants to emphasize gratitude in these difficult times.
And kindness.
And appreciation.
Selander is CEO of New Directions Northwest in Baker City, an organization that helps people with addiction, mental health, developmental disabilities and prevention services.
It is December, and Christmas celebrations are sure to look different with the continued recommendations of mask wearing, social distancing, and limiting the number of people at parties and other gatherings.
Selander said holidays are a good time for reflecting on the many positive events and people in our lives.
“I’ve watched firsthand how the kindness of others makes such a difference and I’m always so appreciative of those that look out for each other,” Selander said. “Providing a service or helping others is a way to cope during hard times. We need each other and we are stronger as a unified community. During this pandemic time each of us has been challenged in one way or another. It’s been a long nine months of dealing with uncertainties, some of which we have little or no control.”
The staff at New Directions has seen the effects of the coronavirus pandemic firsthand with an increase in people seeking help.
“It is an honor to serve our community and find new ways of meeting individual and family needs.”
“The crisis calls coming into the crisis hotline have greatly increased and so has the level of severity,” she said.
Selander wants people to know that they are not alone, and if they are struggling she encourages them to reach out for help.
“The impact of COVID-19 is starting to take a toll on people, increased mental health and drug and alcohol substance abuse is also up throughout the nation, state, and county,” she said. “Suicide and drug overdoses have increased during this pandemic and one loss of life is too many.”
Months of life-changing events — from disruptions at school and work, loss of jobs and businesses, and changing business models to fit within the pandemic times — can all cause stress. If an individual is experiencing feelings of depression, isolation, anxiety, and stress, Selander encourages individuals to seek help.
“There are helpful interventions and treatments out there, you don’t need to go through this alone,” she said.
So how do we get through this pandemic and the holidays and maintain a healthy outlook on life?
Selander said it’s important to remember the things we are grateful for in our lives, and stay connected with our loved ones.
“We have a warm caring community filled with good people who truly care,” she said. “I’ve never lived in a place where I’ve seen all of the community partners work together so well for the sake of a community. A little bit of kindness goes a long way.”
To be asked to limit interactions for the holidays and festival cancellations can take a toll on anyone, and Selander suggests acknowledging how we feel.
“We need to get in touch with our own personal mental health state and recognize the things we can control versus what we can’t control,” she said.
Again she mentions gratitude, and turning thoughts to the positive instead of the negative.
And it’s OK to talk to a friend about feeling scared, or overwhelmed, or anxious.
“Talk about what it is you’re feeling — someone who can validate your feelings, or help to put you back on track,” she said.
If talking is too hard, she suggests writing it all down — which also creates a record during these times that we’ve never experienced in our lives.
In addition to the pandemic, 2020 also saw a presidential election and social movements.
“It’s been a hard year where it feels to me that our society has been very divided,” she said.
She suggests looking for what we have in common.
“Instead of looking for the differences, we need to look at what unites us and what brings us together,” she said. “People are actually a lot more alike with the same types of needs than they are different.”
And although 2020 has seen countless cancellations, she encourages everyone to try to focus on the positive instead.
“Let’s not fall into the trap that everything is a disappointment,” she said. “If we choose to look for the bad, we’ll find the bad. If we choose to look for the good, we’ll find the good.”
She suggests asking this question: “What do we have that we can be grateful for?”
She acknowledges that times are hard. But she said looking at things in a different perspective can help.
Take, for example, her own experience of moving to Zoom meetings instead of driving across the state to Salem.
These virtual meetings allow her to participate without spending hours on the road away from home.
“Finding the value in what we’re doing differently is really important,” she said.
And yet, she recognizes how this year’s changes can affect people, especially the youngest members of the population.
“I’m most concerned about our youth,” she said.
School delivered in a virtual format, for instance, lacks the structure and routine of a traditional school day. Social time is also restricted with the cancellation of sports and lack of gatherings.
Selander encourages parents and guardians to pay attention to how their children are responding to life, and note changes in behavior that could lead to a decline in mental health.
“They know their children and what’s their normal,” she said.
And children, she said, are well aware of the stress, anxiety and fear felt by the adults in their lives.
“As we talk, we are modeling how to respond to our environment,” she said.
Above all, she says to have hope for better days ahead.
“As we go through the holiday season, let’s focus on the things we have control of and never give up on hope — it’s what will get us through each day,” she said. “As a CEO of many first responders I am grateful for my staff and all other first responders who show up every day for the health and safety of our community, especially in these pandemic times.”
New Directions Northwest telehealth and a walk-in clinic
New Directions has added services to address the higher need this year. One is telehealth, which connects a provider to those who can receive virtual visits from their home, which reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Another new service is the walk-in clinic that provides same-day access to mental health and addiction assessments, individual counseling, family counseling, case management services and more.
“The solution for meeting the needs of increased mental health and substance abuse services was to change our business model so that people didn’t have to wait to receive services,” Selander said.
The same day walk-in services are provided at the New Directions Northwest building, 3425 13th St. in Baker City. Clinic hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
No appointments are needed. More information is available by calling 541-523-7400 or at www.newdirectionsnw.org
CARES Grant
New Directions has received federal funds through Dec. 30 to provide stability grants to Baker County residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. Eligible people are those who are 60 or older, veterans, and people of color.
Available resources include:
• free behavioral health services for anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or isolation
• Funding to offset expenses due to COVID-19 (for example, money can go directly to paying a bill)
• Group activities for those experiencing isolation (limited to 10 at a time; social distancing protocols will be required)
For more information about this grant opportunity, call Maure Albert at 541-523-7400.
