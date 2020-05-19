Appraisers from the Baker County Assessor’s Office have changed their approach as they start reappraising properties in Baker Valley, Keating Valley and Haines this week.
To reduce contact with residents during the coronavirus pandemic, appraisers will not be knocking on doors during their work.
Instead, appraisers will take photos from the road, street or driveway, Baker County Assessor Kerry Savage said.
Residents are welcome to talk with appraisers. In those cases the appraiser will wear a face mask.
All appraisers will have Baker County employee identification badges and will be driving vehicles with government license plates.
If you find an appraisal notification on your front door, or want more information, call the Assessor’s Office at 541-523-8203.
