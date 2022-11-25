A Baker City man told the city council Tuesday, Nov. 22 that a proposed change to the intersection of 10th Street and Hughes Lane/Pocahontas Road could take part of his family’s farmland without compensation for the long-term loss in productivity.
Jim Ingram attended the meeting at the request of Mayor Kerry McQuisten.
Ingram, whose family has owned the field at the northeast corner of the intersection for 27 years and farmed the land for 45 years, told councilors that the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) proposed design for the intersection could take about one-third of an acre from the field.
“We all value our private property and I think this community should value its farm ground,” Ingram said. “And, while I don’t have any personal objection to ODOT making improvements to the safety of intersections, I believe there are ways to do it that don’t encroach as much on people’s private property rights.”
The intersection redesign is part of a larger project intended to make improvements to sections of 10th Street and Cedar Street.
ODOT and Baker City and Baker County officials have been discussing the proposal for the past few years.
Although ODOT would have to pay the Ingrams for the market value of private property taken as part of the project, Ingram told councilors that the one-time payment wouldn’t compensate the family for the permanent loss of production. The 77-acre property grows alfalfa now.
In a letter to City Manager Jonathan Cannon, Ingram wrote that based on current hay prices, that third of an acre could yield hay worth about $50,000 over 50 years.
“Compensation for this land will undoubtedly be based on what ODOT wants to pay, not what we, the land owners would be asking. ... that is, IF we wanted to sell it. We do not,” Ingram wrote in the letter to Cannon.
Ingram also told councilors that if ODOT took that part of the field, the Ingrams would have to rebuild an underground irrigation system.
I’ll sum up by saying that we formally object to the plans proposed by the Oregon Department of Transportation for this intersection,” Ingram wrote in the letter. “We believe any private land owner would feel the same in this situation. We realize that progress comes with a cost but don’t believe ODOT should have the authority to make such ambitious plans with little or no regard for the rights of private property owners.”
Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. said during Tuesday’s meeting that he believes the Ingrams are getting “the short end of the stick.”
“You’re the cheapest way out that they could see because you’re farm land but you and I know that Hughes Lane is going to be the next growth area, probably, in the near future,” Waggoner said.
Ken Patterson of ODOT, who attended Tuesday’s meeting remotely, said ODOT has options for the intersection that don’t require taking as much of, or any, of the Ingrams’ property.
“This isn’t set in stone, we can walk away from it if we need to, that’s still an option,” Patterson said.
Rezoning sent back to planning commission
Councilors voted 3-2 send a rezoning request back to the city planning commission for reevaluation.
Earlier this fall councilors had approved the first two of three required readings of an ordinance rezoning a south Baker City property to make buildings converted into a single-family dwelling compliant with the city’s development code.
The planning commission had recommended councilors approve the zoning change.
Gayle and Leonard Gazley own the property at 568 Elm St. The applied to rezone the property, which covers a little more than half an acre, from general industrial to general commercial.
A prior owner converted some buildings on the property to a dwelling without applying for approval from the city’s building or planning departments, according to city records.
“There have been some changes in some neighbors’ testimony that were instrumental in the planning department’s decision,” Councilor Kenyon Damschen said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Damschen had cast the lone dissenting vote in a motion to approve the second reading of the ordinance on Oct. 25.
On Tuesday Damschen, Jason Spriet and Waggoner voted for the motion to send the matter back to the planning commission. Spriet was absent during the Oct. 25 meeting.
McQuisten and Councilor Joanna Dixon voted against the motion to send the ordinance to the planning commission.
Councilor Dean Guyer, who said previously that he had worked with the Gazleys in the past, recused himself from the discussion and vote, as he did Oct. 25.
Councilor Shane Alderson was absent Tuesday.
The Gazleys bought the property in 2014, after a previous owner had converted a building into a dwelling despite lacking a permit to do so, or having the structure inspected to ensure they comply with residential building codes.
The Gazleys, in their application for rezoning the property, note that it borders the industrial zone, and that “this structure has existed over 18 years as a residence and has no adverse effects on industrial or commercial properties.”
But adjacent landowners, Anthony and Lisa Constantine and Kevin and Ruth Woodworth, all signed a letter to the Baker City/County Planning Department urging that the Gazleys’ request be denied and that the property remain industrial.
In the letter they wrote: “A residence between two business properties could potentially lead to conflicts with the existing businesses.”
In a later letter, Anthony Constantine wrote: “Changing the zoning in order to respond to the needs of a non-permitted project does not seem justified.”
Beverly Calder, who likely was elected to a two-year term on the city council Nov. 8 and would take office in January, also wrote a letter, to Dawn Kitzmiller, the city’s building official, suggesting the council remand the Gazley’s request to the planning commission.
“The fact that these changes are being proposed for a ‘dwelling’ that was not properly permitted, nor built to code in the first place seems like we are literally changing a ‘rule’ to allow one previously broken,” Calder wrote.
