Although a Baker County group distributed a flier this fall urging residents to withhold their property tax payments until Baker City and County officials defied Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, tax payments through the end of 2021 were higher than the six-year average.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, the county had received almost 90.2% of property taxes for the 2021-22 tax year, said Alice Durflinger, the county’s treasurer and tax collector.
The six-year average is 87.9%, Durflinger said.
Property tax bills were mailed in late October 2021.
Durflinger said the county received one letter from a property owner who withheld paying taxes as a protest against the governor’s vaccine mandate.
That property owner had two separate properties, however, and the withheld payment, for about $200, was less than the taxes for the other parcel. The tax for that property was paid by the owner’s lender, and was made automatically, Durflinger said.
She said her office also received one phone call from a resident who expressed opposition to the vaccine mandate.
The county typically receives a majority of the property taxes it levies before the end of the year.
Property owners who pay their full bill by Nov. 15 receive a 3% discount. Those who pay at least two-thirds of their bill by Nov. 15 receive a 2% discount.
To avoid having any interest added to their bill, property owners have to pay at least one-third of the bill by Nov. 15. The second one-third payment is due by Feb. 15, and the final one-third by May 15.
Earlier in the fall of 2021, the group Baker County United produced a flier noting that the governor’s mandate that health care workers be vaccinated, or receive a religious or medical exception, could result in worker shortages.
The group also sent letters to the Baker City Council, Baker County commissioners and Sheriff Travis Ash requesting a “public declaration of county wide mandate defiance, implementation of a self governance measure, and a warning that property taxes will be withheld if further action is not taken by these local government bodies to stand for our freedoms against these mandates.”
Baker County United called the property tax withholding idea “Operation Boston Tea Party.”
In a newsletter dated Dec. 30, 2021, posted on its website, www.bakercountyunited.com, the group states that “Our reach is gaining traction, but not enough for this effort currently, so we decided to put a hold on Operation Boston Tea Party. As a reminder, the penalty is 1.33% every month so those penalties versus the reward are greater right now so go ahead and pay, but it’s your choice.”
In an email response to a question from the Herald, Jake Brown, a member of Baker County United, wrote that the group is now encouraging people who withheld their property taxes to pay them because decisions by local officials to grant religious or medical exemptions to most emergency responders who aren’t vaccinated meant that “emergency services were preserved.”
Brown wrote that the group’s concern about the governor’s mandate resulting in a shortage of paramedics and other emergency workers was legitimate. He noted that county commissioners approved a resolution stating as much in late September 2021.
Brown wrote that the purpose of Operation Boston Tea Party was intended to support emergency workers, not to defund city and county services.
“I can’t emphasize enough that it wasn’t to defund our emergency services, but rather, to make a statement that if we lost half of our rural fire emergency personnel, as was being talked about as well as others in law enforcement and medical services, then why would we continue to pay?” Brown wrote. “What were we funding? This was being done to put pressure on the county commissioners to stand by the people instead of buckling to pressure from Salem.”
Brown noted that County Commissioner Mark Bennett stated, during a Dec. 15 commissioners meeting, that property taxes bring in about $6 million of an annual county budget of about $42 million.
“Many residents of the county took his comment to mean that we will always be second to the demands of Salem and DC,” Brown wrote.
Property taxes are a significant source of revenue for Baker City’s budget. The city receives about $3.6 million per year in property taxes, and the largest share of that money, almost $3 million for the current fiscal year that started July 1, 2021, goes to the general fund.
That fund includes the police and fire departments.
Most of the rest of the city’s share of property taxes is used for street maintenance.
Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon said in early October 2021, after Baker County United began distributing the flier encouraging people to withhold property taxes, that a significant reduction in property tax revenue would force the city to cut services, potentially including police and fire, that residents have come to depend on.
Baker County United’s Dec. 30 newsletter urges property owners, when they pay their property taxes, to include a letter or email to the three county commissioners “explaining that you are paying in protest and express your support for Baker County declaring itself a constitutional county.”
Baker County United representatives attended the commissioners’ Dec. 15 meeting and called on them to pass a resolution declaring Baker County a “constitutional county.”
The resolution states, among other things, that “all actions by the federal government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.”
County commissioners took no action Dec. 15, but they scheduled a work session for Jan. 12 to continue the discussion.
Baker County United’s Dec. 30 newsletter encourages people to attend the Jan. 12 session “to show us and the county commissioners that they must uphold their oaths and adopt this resolution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.