By SAMANTHA O’CONNER
While parents and others marched through downtown Baker City on Thursday evening, Aug. 19, protesting the state mandate that students wear face masks this fall, the Baker School Board was meeting by Zoom to discuss that and other COVID-19-related protocols.
The board met just hours after Gov. Kate Brown announced that teachers and all other school staff, including volunteers, must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 (see related story on Page A3).
Board member Travis Cook said he is concerned about the possibility of school workers resigning due to the vaccine mandate.
“If the governor mandates this, how many teachers, transportation personnel, food service personnel, are just going to say ‘we’re done’ and move to Idaho or whatever,” Cook said.
Superintendent Mark Witty said that is an topic of heated discussed among school officials statewide.
“That’s a real concern,” Witty told the board. “It is here locally. I’m, again, just preaching for patience so we can actually understand how this actually is implemented and I am hopeful that there’s opportunities for those that have chosen not to take the vaccine to be able to continue working.”
The state mandate includes two exemptions to the vaccination requirement: medical and religious.
The medical exemption should be relatively straightforward, Witty said.
“We anticipate that that would be going in to your medical health provider and having that discussion with them and then they’d fill out the paperwork and if they believe in their opinion it’s not safe for you to take the vaccine, then you’d put that on file with the district office,” Witty said.
The details about the religious exemption are less clear, he said.
When it comes to students’ vaccination requirements, parents can sign a religious exemption.
“That is the current practice that is in place and I am hopeful there is a little bit of latitude there but I want to get the rules before I can say consequently exactly how that’ll play out,” Witty said.
Lindsey McDowell, the district’s public information and communications coordinator, wrote in an email to the Herald on Friday morning, Aug. 20, that she did not know of any resignations “specifically tied to the new mandates.”
“We have a good relationship with our two unions and are working closely with them,” McDowell wrote.
Witty said the district’s contracts with its two unions — one representing mainly teachers, the other representing other staff — provide 80 hours of paid leave for COVID quarantines, so it doesn’t reduce employees’ sick leave.
“There is no additional money from the state to manage that, but I think it’s the right thing to do and it helps our staff be able to function appropriately,” said Witty.
Board hears concerns about masks
Kelly Tanzey, who joined the board’s Zoom meeting, asked board members why they believe the protocols are a better option than allowing parents to decide whether to have their children wear masks.
(The requirement is statewide, and not made by individual school districts.)
“Have you done your due diligence?” Tanzey asked. “If you are only consulting county health officials, I’d like to know why you are not consulting virologists. Are you asking them how they are basing their advice and are you asking to see the peer-reviewed studies they are using?”
Tanzey contends that cloth masks are ineffective.
She also pointed out that although the county’s vaccination rate is tracked, it doesn’t include residents who have tested positive and thus have a level of natural immunity.
“Why are those numbers not reflected and only vaccinated numbers?” Tanzey asked.
She said children are neither vulnerable to the virus nor as likely to spread it as adults.
“So the most important questions are — how is masking children in school doing anything to slow the spread?” Tanzey asked. “And how do we know what the long-term effects it will have on developing lungs? God forbid that in five years from now, we find out that wearing a mask for extended periods of time caused irreversible damage.”
Tanzey told the board she believes schools are the safest environment for children, and she urged board members to fight harder against the state mandates for masks and vaccinations.
Witty said that the district is striving to gain more local control.
“We certainly want to see some metrics that demonstrate when and how you can move in and out of these situations as we navigate them and we continue to advocate for that,” Witty said.
Baker students were required to wear masks during the 2020-21 school year. Elementary students attended in-person classes for most of the year. Middle school and high school students attended one or two days per week starting in November 2020, and moved to a full in-person schedule in April 2021.
Witty said the district will use the same health protocols as last school year, saying they were fairly successful at limiting COVID-19 spread within schools.
The district reported 36 staff or students testing positive during the 2020-21 school year.
“We will do health checks at the doors, making sure that as kids come in they don’t have a fever or exhibit any type of issues,” Witty said. “I know many of our staff believe that was one of the key factors that helped us manage last year and be successful.”
The district will also emphasize sanitation, offer multiple hand-washing opportunities and follow a social distancing policy of three feet, he said.
“So, there’s a number of things that we’re putting into place, but at the same time we’re working within the system to see about leveraging for local governance and those aspects from every angle we can think of,” Witty said.
Witty pointed out that the vaccination requirement for school workers and volunteers doesn’t start until Oct. 18 or until the FDA gives final approval for the vaccines (they’re currently approved for emergency use), whichever happens first.
“We have a little bit of space here to ascertain what this really means and then determine what opportunities are in front of us so that we can manage appropriately,” Witty said.
