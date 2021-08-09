BAKER CITY — Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, the Baker City Public Works Department will be chip sealing a number of city streets.

Day one:

Quail Ridge Lane — Indiana Avenue to Eagle Crest Way

19th — Broadway to Baker

21st — Baker to Campbell

21st — Broadway to north side of Baker

Resort — south side of A Street to B Street

Resort — Campbell to A Street

Plum — J Street to L Street

Day two:

Wabash — 4th to 2nd

Baker — 9th to 4th

Baker — 10th to 9th

12th — Campbell to D Street

Baker — 21st to 19th

Broadway — 18th to 17th

Day three:

1st — Campbell to B Street

5th — G Street to H Street

5th — E Street to north side of G Street

11th — Campbell to D Street

Ohio — 4th to David Eccles Road

Virginia — 5th to 2nd (-int)

According to a press release, the work will last up to four days.

The chip seal process extends the life of a street by restoring vital asphalt pavement components that are lost through the aging and oxidation process. By sealing the street, moisture is unable to penetrate below the asphalt surface.

A minimum of 48-hours notice will be provided to residents affected by the street improvement projects. According to the press release, expect traffic delays and possible rerouting of traffic during this project.

For further information, contact Baker City Public Works at 541-524-2047 or 541-524-2046.

