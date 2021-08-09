BAKER CITY — Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, the Baker City Public Works Department will be chip sealing a number of city streets.
Day one:
Quail Ridge Lane — Indiana Avenue to Eagle Crest Way
19th — Broadway to Baker
21st — Baker to Campbell
21st — Broadway to north side of Baker
Resort — south side of A Street to B Street
Resort — Campbell to A Street
Plum — J Street to L Street
Day two:
Wabash — 4th to 2nd
Baker — 9th to 4th
Baker — 10th to 9th
12th — Campbell to D Street
Baker — 21st to 19th
Broadway — 18th to 17th
Day three:
1st — Campbell to B Street
5th — G Street to H Street
5th — E Street to north side of G Street
11th — Campbell to D Street
Ohio — 4th to David Eccles Road
Virginia — 5th to 2nd (-int)
According to a press release, the work will last up to four days.
The chip seal process extends the life of a street by restoring vital asphalt pavement components that are lost through the aging and oxidation process. By sealing the street, moisture is unable to penetrate below the asphalt surface.
A minimum of 48-hours notice will be provided to residents affected by the street improvement projects. According to the press release, expect traffic delays and possible rerouting of traffic during this project.
For further information, contact Baker City Public Works at 541-524-2047 or 541-524-2046.
