Baker City Herald
BAKER CITY — Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, the Baker City Public Works Department will be chip sealing a number of city streets.
According to a press release, the work will last up to four days.
The chip seal process extends the life of a street by restoring vital asphalt pavement components that are lost through the aging and oxidation process. By sealing the street, moisture is unable to penetrate below the asphalt surface.
A minimum of 48-hours notice will be provided to residents affected by the street improvement projects. According to the press release, expect traffic delays and possible rerouting of traffic during this project.
For further information, contact Baker City Public Works at 541-524-2047 or 541-524-2046.
