Tickets are on sale now for the Pumpkin Chunkin’ Bash, organized by Baker Aircraft at the Baker City Airport on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event is a fundraiser for the Spc. Mabry James Anders Foundation, which provides scholarships to graduates of Baker County and North Powder schools.
Spc. Anders was killed in action in Kalagush, Afghanistan, on Aug. 27, 2012. He was 21.
Anders was buried with full military honors at the Haines Cemetery, and is also honored at the Memorial for the Fallen at Fort Carson.
“One hundred percent of proceeds go to the scholarship fund,” said Gen Woydziak, Anders’ mom.
To date, the fund has awarded $65,000 in scholarships.
Pumpkin toss
The Pumpkin Chunkin’ Bash is happening at the Baker Airport, which is just east of Interstate 84 about 3 miles north of Baker City.
Only 300 tickets are available, at $25 each. No tickets will be sold the day of the event.
Purchase tickets at Baker Aircraft, 43769 Heilner Dr., or Grumpy’s Repair, 225 H St.
You must bring your own pumpkin.
Prizes are awarded for the top three who are closest to the center of the bull’s-eye.
“It’s very competitive,” Woydziak said.
This event isn’t just for those toting pumpkins to toss.
Everyone is welcome to partake in the afternoon, which also features music by Frank Carlson, beverages from Barley Brown’s Brewpub and Brewin’ with D, and food for sale (hot dogs, chili dogs, hamburgers and cheeseburgers).
Sweatshirts and t-shirts will also be for sale.
The event is sponsored by Country Financial Insurance and D&J Taco Shop.
“That helped us get the event insurance,” Woydziak said.
Foundation
The Spc. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation was established to help local graduates pursue higher education.
The foundation also provides financial assistance to current and former members of the military who want to undergo aviation training.
The scholarship application, which opens in spring 2023, includes an essay on either “Why I am proud to be an American” or “What it means to be an American soldier.”
To learn more about the scholarship, or to donate to the Foundation, visit the website, mabryanders.org.
