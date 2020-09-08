Quail Ridge Golf Course has scheduled the inaugural Veterans Appreciation Day for Sunday, Sept. 13 at the course, 2801 Indiana Ave.
The event includes a free round of golf for Baker and Union county veterans and their families, and a free barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Golfers are encouraged to call ahead to schedule a tee time between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help with social distancing guidelines. Quail Ridge’s phone number is 541-523-2358.
Free golf is offered for veterans and their spouse/partner and dependents, and includes a cart and club rental.
The inspiration for Saturday’s event is a similar appreciation day for veterans at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, said Peter Johnson, general manager of the ski area, whose owner, the nonprofit Baker County Economic Development Corporation, took over management of the city-owned 18-hole golf course this year.
Johnson said the veterans appreciation day at Anthony Lakes, an annual tradition for the past six years and scheduled on a Monday when the resort isn’t open to the general public, has been a “huge success, and we just wanted to offer something down here as well, especially with everything else that’s going on.”
“We open up the ski area just to veterans and their immediate family members for a day of free skiing, lessons, rentals, tickets, all that stuff,” Johnson said. “And also provide a free lunch for a couple hours up there.”
The first event at Anthony Lakes brought in about 50 people, he said, but this past winter’s Veterans Appreciation Day attracted more than 250.
“It’s just been growing, it’s been just a really neat event,” Johnson said.
Saturday’s event at Quail Ridge will feature a free barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We have it set up to where veterans can ideally call ahead and book their tee times so we can follow all social distancing guidelines and we will be setting up veterans services and information outside,” Johnson said.
He said Quail Ridge staff has worked with Rick Gloria, Baker County’s veterans services officer, to provide information to participants about services available to local veterans.
Johnson said he plans to have the Veterans Appreciation Day this winter at the ski area, if possible depending on the situation with the pandemic.
“Obviously we don’t know what that looks like this year because we don’t have the luxury up there in the middle of winter to put everything outside and nicely spaced,” Johnson said. “Depending on whether we can do it, we’re planning on it but obviously we’re going to make adjustments to make sure we’re following all the local state and federal guidance.”
