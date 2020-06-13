The Rachel Pregnancy Center’s baby bottle fundraising drive will begin on its usual ending date of Father’s Day and continue through July this year.
The annual Mother’s Day opening of the Rachel Center’s fundraising event was postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Vera Grove, the center director and only paid employee.
Baskets of bottles, where monetary donations can be placed, are ready for church representatives to pick up at the Rachel Center office at 2192 Court Ave. during regular hours, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 16, 17 and 18) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Grove said those who can’t make it to the office during regular hours, also may call to come in at other times on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
The baby bottles represent the living babies who are supported by the fundraiser, Grove said.
“It’s a visual statement that a baby is alive,” Grove said. “A baby is a life that God has created.”
A new feature this year, for those who would prefer to write a check to the Center during the fundraiser rather than collect change in a baby bottle, offers self-addressed envelopes to fundraiser participants.
While the Rachel Center hopes to collect most of the bottles (and donation-filled envelopes) by the end of July, Grove said it’s not unusual for contributions to continue to flow in throughout the year.
Just recently she had bottles returned from last spring’s campaign.
“We take bottles full of money any time,” Grove said.
The Rachel Pregnancy Center offers help to both men and women who are dealing with financial or emotional problems related to an unplanned pregnancy. The annual Baby Bottle Drive is its main fundraiser for the year.
The center’s spring newsletter lists these services provided in the community:
Pregnancy Help
• Free pregnancy testing
• Information about pregnancy options
• Adoption referrals
• Maternity clothes
• Referrals for free ultrasound scans.
Grove said that service became available in Baker City when Allyson Howarth, a nurse practitioner who works at Dr. Randy Alanko’s office, joined the Rachel Center Board.
“Lots of times when they see an ultrasound they decide not to have an abortion,” Grove said.
Parenting Help
• Encouragement
• Baby clothes up to Size 3
• Diapers and formula if needed
• Baby furniture and items
Grove said clients have the opportunity to voluntarily participate in the center’s Earn While You Learn program, which includes classes ranging from prenatal to parenting instruction about infants, toddlers and older children as well. A Bible study also is included.
“Baby Bucks” earned through Earn While You Learn can be used to purchase baby furniture from the center, gift cards for gas and groceries and to obtain car seats from the Baker City Police Department.
Post-Abortion Recovery and Other Counseling
Camille Hearne, a child and family counselor, volunteers to provide free counseling for women healing from an abortion and for others in special circumstances, Grove said.
Volunteers
The center’s volunteer team includes client advisers, receptionists, clothing assistants, Earn While You Learn instructors, church advocates, technical support, donation partners and a board of directors.
Patricia Hoelscher is board chairwoman and Cathy Blankinship is treasurer. Other board members are Jesse Whitford, Howarth and Grove.
The Rachel Center helped 151 families at a rate of 40 clients per month in 2019, according to the spring newsletter.
More information is available by visiting the office or calling 541-523-5357 during business hours. Grove also may be reached by email at rpc.director1@gmail.com or visit the center’s Facebook page.
