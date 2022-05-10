The Rachel Pregnancy Center’s annual baby bottle fundraising drive started on Mother’s Day and will continue through Father’s Day, June 19.
The event is the Center’s most important fundraiser, said Vera Grove, director of the nonprofit Rachel Center and its only paid employee.
During the campaign, baskets of baby bottles, in which donations of cash and change can be left, will be available at local churches. Donations can also be made at the Rachel Center, 2192 Court Ave., during regular hours — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except noon to 1 p.m., when the office is closed for lunch). Those who would prefer to write a check can pick up an envelope at any of the collection sites and mail the donation to Rachel Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 1086, Baker City, OR 97814. Online donations can be made at www.bakerpregnancyhelp.org.
Although the Mother’s Day to Father’s Day campaign is the Rachel Center’s major annual fundraiser, it accepts donations at any time, Grove said.
The Rachel Center offers help to women and men who are dealing with financial or emotional problems related to an unplanned pregnancy. The organization does not receive government aid and relies solely on community support.
Among the services the Center provides are the voluntary “Earn While Your Learn” classes, in which clients take classes ranging from prenatal care to parenting instructions for infants, toddlers and older children, along with relationship and money management advice.
Participants in the classes can earn “Baby Bucks” that they can redeem for baby furniture and other items from the store at the Center, as well as gift cards for gas, groceries and car seats from the Baker City Police Department.
Online classes are offered as well.
The Rachel Center has added a post-abortion recovery Bible study class, “Surrendering the Secret,” to its curriculum.
The Center offers these free, confidential services:
• Pregnancy tests
• Referral for free ultrasound
• Pregnancy options counseling
• Maternity clothes
• Encouragement and support
• Baby clothes up to size 3
• Baby furniture and other items
• Diapers and formula
• Referrals to other sources of help
Volunteer positions available at the Rachel Center include office assistant, client advocate/peer counselor, clothing assistant, teacher, church liaison and fundraiser.
Grove shared a comment from a young teen who took prenatal and infant care classes at the Rachel Center: “I love how nice, understanding people are. They always offer help or advice. There is no judgment and they all just want to help out. Being a first-time mom is scary enough but this place helps with pretty much all the preparing and makes things less scary.”
The Rachel Center is led by a board of directors: Patricia Hoelscher, Cathy Blankenship, Jessie Whitford, Jen Cikanek and Grove.
More information is available by visiting the office or calling 541-523-5357 during business hours. Grove can also be reached by email at rpc.director1@gmail.com. The Center’s website is www.bakerpregnancyhelp.org.
