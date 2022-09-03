HALFWAY — Lynda Bird clipped the ribbon to officially dedicate the new horse barn at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 1 — just one day before the 101st annual Baker County Fair.

“We want to thank everybody for coming, and for all your donations,” Bird said to those gathered in the mid-day sunshine.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.