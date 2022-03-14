Travis Cook won the grand prize in the Baker City Police Department’s fundraising raffle to support the department’s K-9 unit. Cliff’s Saws and Cycles sold the ATV at a discounted rate. The department sold 474 of the 500 available tickets at $100 each.
Baker City Police Department’s K-9 Unit will be able to continue for at least two more years thanks to recent fundraising efforts.
A raffle this winter brought in $25,000 to support Capa, the department’s drug-detection dog.
Sgt. Wayne Chastain, who is Capa’s handler, said the raffle, with tickets selling for $100, raised $47,400. After paying for the ATV that was the top prize, and other costs, the department ended up with $25,000.
The department sold 474 of the 500 raffle tickets available.
Chastain said the money pays for a variety of items needed to keep the K-9 unit operating.
“It pays for his maintenance, vehicle maintenance, my overtime, his medical stuff, his dog food, any costs associated with the dog program,” Chastain said.
Capa, a male German shepherd and Belgian Malinois cross, has been working for the Baker City Police Department since 2015.
Capa rides in an SUV that the department bought with money from fundraisers and donations.
“When we started the K-9 program back in 2009, then Chief (Wyn) Lohner made it very apparent to the (city) council that the only way we could continue to do it was if it was based totally off of community donations because we didn’t have the money nor did we want to burden the taxpayers more,” Chastain said.
Phoebe Wachtel, administrative assistant and car seat technician for the police department, said the city appreciates the support of the sponsors for the raffle prizes.
Travis Cook won the grand prize, a 2021 Can Am Maverick XDS RR Turbo side-by-side ATV.
Cliff’s Saws and Cycles sold the ATV at a discounted price for the raffle.
Alvin Dockweiler won the second prize, a Tikka .300 Winchester magnum hunting rifle with a scope. Patton Excavating donated the rifle, and D&B Supply donated the scope.
Tyler Hufford won the Traeger Pro 780 wood pellet grill, the third-place prize, donated by Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires.
