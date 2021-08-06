The afternoon and evening thundershowers that punctuated the past week in Baker City helped keep water use lower than it has been for much of the previously hot, dry summer.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, is pleased with the trend.
But with several weeks of summer still to come, and warmer temperatures forecast for much of next week, she’s still concerned.
“While the reduced use is helpful, it doesn’t change my overall concern for the year and for moving into next year,” Owen said on Thursday, Aug. 5. “I believe these drought conditions are more expansive and one cooler, rainy week is good, but doesn’t solve the water use concerns.”
The correlation between weather and water use is a predictable one, Owen said.
When nature supplies the irrigation water for lawns and gardens, residents generally use less city water — quite a lot less, in some cases.
During June, the city averaged about 4.3 million gallons per day, and during July about 4.8 million gallons.
Rainfall during those two months totaled just 0.23 of an inch at the Baker City Airport, more than an inch and a half below average.
But during the first five days of August, rainfall at the airport added up to 0.47 of an inch — twice the total for the previous two months.
The city’s water use, meanwhile, dropped to a daily average of just under 3.3 million gallons for those five days.
That includes 2.9 million gallons on Thursday, Aug. 5 — the lowest daily total since spring.
Owen said in July that she hopes residents will voluntarily curb water use so the city can avoid having to move to phase 3 of its water curtailment ordinance, under which all outdoor watering is banned.
The city has been under phase 2 since July 12. It calls for residents to voluntarily limit outdoor watering to between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., when evaporation rates are lower and less water is needed to irrigate lawns and gardens.
