Todd Pederson was grateful for even a smattering of raindrops.
But he’s also realistic.
And Pederson, whose job is dealing with wildfires, said the showers that fell across Northeastern Oregon on Tuesday, Sept. 13 — downpours in places but only scant amounts elsewhere — will temper, but not totally tame, the bigger blazes burning in the region.
“The rain we did get was scattered,” Pederson, an assistant fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, said on Tuesday morning. “It was not a season-ending event.”
That’s the term fire managers use to describe a storm that terminates the official fire season. Storms that meet that definition often bring an inch or more of rain to the mountains and, in some cases, the first snow of the season at higher elevations.
The reality, though, is that in most years there is no such single storm, Pederson said.
More typically, a series of smaller, scattered storms, much like the ones that moved through the region Tuesday, gradually ease the fire danger over a period of weeks.
Brent Meisinger, an assistant fire management officer for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, agreed with Pederson’s assessment.
“I don’t think we’re out of the woods, but it’s definitely going to slow down (the fire season),” Meisinger said on Wednesday morning, Sept. 14. “We’ll still have the potential for large fires.”
Meisinger said there was little if any rain in the southern portions of the Vale District, and the fire danger remains extreme in those areas.
Rain amounts varied widely
Many weather stations recorded less than a quarter of an inch of rain — not nearly enough to douse a major blaze.
But there were exceptions, mainly in areas where a particularly potent thunderstorm dumped torrential rain.
That storm illustrated Pederson’s point about the haphazard nature of Tuesday’s rainfall, however.
The storm doused the Baker City Airport with almost half an inch of rain in just 26 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.
The airport’s one-day total was 0.55 — the wettest day since May 28 of this year, when the total was 0.57.
Yet very little rain fell in Baker City itself, just 3 miles or so from the airport. A weather station at Blue Canyon, about 10 miles southwest of Baker City, recorded 0.06, and another near Morgan Mountain, north of Huntington, had just 0.05.
Rain slows regional fires
The storm’s path was favorable, however, for the large blazes burning in Wallowa County.
A weather station installed at Turkey Flat, along the upper Lostine River, for purposes of monitoring weather near the Sturgill and Goat Mountain 2 fires in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, recorded 0.61 of an inch on Tuesday.
Salt Creek Summit, not far from where the Nebo fire has been burning since it was sparked by lightning on Aug. 22 in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, measured 0.76.
And a temporary station installed near the Imnaha River, where the Double Creek fire, Oregon’s largest at 157,000 acres, is burning, recorded 0.19 of an inch.
There was “minimal fire behavior” on all the blazes Tuesday, according to an update on Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 from the management team overseeing firefighting efforts on all the blazes. Rainfall amounts on the fires ranged from 0.1 to 0.5 of an inch, according to the management team.
Containment on the Double Creek fire increased from 15% to 22% on Tuesday.
Even before the rain arrived Tuesday, growth on the fires was minimal Monday, according to an update from the overhead team managing all four blazes.
On Wednesday, Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish ended all evacuation notices associated with the fires. Several road closures remained in effect, however, including Lostine River Road from Moffit’s south, Lower Imnaha Road and Dug Bar Road, Upper Imnaha Road, Hat Point Road, Wallowa Mountain Loop Road from Target Springs junction to Ollokot campground, and Highway 350 at Milepost 6.5
The storms brought lightning as well as rain, and there were a couple new small fires reported and other reports of possible fires.
One fire burned a tenth of an acre near Bear Butte, a couple miles northeast of Anthony Lakes.
Firefighters were also dispatched to two fires in eastern Baker County, one near Summit Point Lookout and one near Fish Lake. No details on either fire was available by press time Wednesday.
Likely a gradual decline in fire danger
Pederson said there’s about a 25% percent chance, based on historical records, that the fire season in Northeastern Oregon will end by Sept. 12.
By Oct. 9, though, that likelihood rises to about 90%.
Pederson said fire managers consider several criteria in determining the fire season status. A critical gauge is the energy release component (ERC) which is based on fuel moistures, temperatures and other factors. The ERC predicts how quickly a fire would spread.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 14, the ERC remained above average for each of the six regions in Northeastern Oregon — regional boundaries are based on fuel type, elevation and other factors.
The ERC is below the record high for this time of year in each region, however, and the rating dipped to near average in some parts of the region following Tuesday’s rain.
Pederson said he anticipates that this year’s fire season will recede gradually.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a series of relatively weak storms over the next several days, with cooler temperatures and widespread, but generally light, rain.
Snow levels could drop to 7,500 to 8,000 feet over the weekend, which might bring the first dusting of snow to the Elkhorn and Wallowa mountains.
Pederson said that if warm, dry weather returns, as it often does during October, it’s likely that the fires in the Eagle Cap Wilderness will continue to produce smoke, even though they probably won’t grow substantially.
Regardless of the weather, the potential for fires to grow rapidly decreases inexorably as autumn progresses because the “burning window” — the period when temperatures peak and humidities dip to their lowest — begins to close, Pederson said.
Crockett Knob fire winding down
The management team that has been overseeing work on this fire, on the Malheur National Forest about 19 miles north of Prairie City, have turned the fire over to local officials. The fire is 80% contained and has burned just under 4,300 acres. It was started by lightning on Aug. 22.
