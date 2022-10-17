Sunny skies.jpg

The sunny skies that have persisted throughout October could give way to clouds, cooler temperatures, rain and potentially the first mountain snowfall of the season this weekend.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald

Summer might surrender before Halloween after all.

The unseasonably warm, dry weather that has distinguished every day so far in October could yield this weekend to the first significant autumn storm, according to the National Weather Service.

