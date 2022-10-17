Summer might surrender before Halloween after all.
The unseasonably warm, dry weather that has distinguished every day so far in October could yield this weekend to the first significant autumn storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain showers could start late Friday, Oct. 21, and continue into the weekend.
The storm predicted to sweep inland from the North Pacific could also bring the season’s first snowfall to the mountains. Even higher valleys could possibly see some flakes, as the snow level could dip to around 4,000 feet late Saturday, Oct. 22 and early Sunday.
(Baker City’s elevation is about 3,440 feet.)
The Weather Service is forecasting a high temperature in Baker City of 55 on Saturday, and 52 on Sunday. Those would be the coolest daytime temperatures since the last week of May.
The predicted weather would constitute a dramatic departure from the pattern that has dominated in Baker County — and most of the rest of Oregon — for the past month.
Since the equinox on Sept. 22, high temperatures have surpassed average on 24 of the 26 days, including each of the first 18 days of October.
No measurable rain has fallen at the Baker City Airport during that period.
Although autumn has been unusually warm, it hasn’t broken any daily temperature records. The warmest days in October — 82 degrees on the 5th and 6th — fell short of the record highs of 84 and 87 for those days.
Temperatures have been quite consistent, though, with daily highs ranging from 70 on Oct. 1 to 82. For the week of Oct. 10-16, the high temperature was 75 on five of the seven days, including three in a row, Oct. 12-14.
The average high for those days is 64.
This isn’t the first time this fall that computer weather models have forecast a major pattern change. But the models also have a tendency, during the shoulder seasons, to exaggerate such shifts, according to the National Weather Service.
In late September, for instance, models hinted at much cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and mountain snow several days ahead.
But within a day or so the models said, in effect, “never mind.”
And the series of essentially identical days, marked by sunshine, light winds and unusually high temperatures, continued.
This week, though, the models aren’t hedging.
From the National Weather Service office in Boise: “Models agree that the upper level ridge, which continues to provide dry and unseasonably warm weather, will be replaced on Saturday by an upper level trough from the Gulf of Alaska. Confidence in a major pattern change is increasing, and this weekend will be much wetter in the valleys with snow in the mountains.”
The weather agency’s Pendleton office reached a similar conclusion: “A significant pattern change is in store for the region as the robust ridging that has dominated our weather for much of the past several weeks will break down, allowing for a robust trough to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska starting next weekend.”
