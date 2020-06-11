Baker City resident Ken Hackett is inviting people to attend a rally Friday evening supporting law enforcement and first responders.
Hackett said the event is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. People will gather at the northeast corner of Geiser-Pollman Park (the corner of Grove and Campbell streets) and then spread out along the south side of Campbell, first west toward Resort Street and, if enough people attend, east toward the freeway.
Hackett, who grew up in Baker City, said he disagrees with protesters from groups such as Black Lives Matter who contend that racial discrimination and brutality is common in police agencies.
He said his goal Friday is to "simply say thanks to the police and first responders and show that we still believe they're good people."
Hackett said he talked with Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman on Thursday morning before he posted on Facebook about the event.
Hackett asks people who attend to not bring rifles, as some people did Tuesday during a counter to a protest at Geiser-Pollman Park supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Hackett said he has no problem with guns — he encourages people to bring handguns if they choose — but that Friday's event is not a 2nd Amendment support rally.
