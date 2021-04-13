The Baker County Sheriff's Office encourages residents to check their mailboxes daily after a rash of mail thefts along Highway 7 between Baker City and near Sumpter.
On Sunday, April 11, a citizen called Baker County Dispatch after noticing several mailboxes left open in the area of Griffin Gulch, about a mile south of Baker City, as well as mail scattered on Highway 7, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
After investigation, police determined that an unknown person or persons had stolen mail from numerous mailboxes. It appears that the thefts began at Huckleberry Loop, in Sumpter Valley, spanning along Highway 7 to Griffin Gulch Road.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages Baker County residents, in addition to checking their mail daily, have a relative or friend retrieve mail when on vacation, or buy a locking mailbox.
Anyone with information about the mail thefts, or who believes they may be a victim, is encouraged to contact Sgt. Eric Colton at 541-523-6415.
