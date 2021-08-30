By SAMANTHA O’CONNER
A bright sunny Monday morning greeted students on the first day of classes for Baker schools.
Parents and grandparents escorted students to Brooklyn Primary, which has classrooms for first, second and third graders.
The adults said they were excited to see students start the 2021-22 year with in-person classes.
A year ago, Baker students were still learning by computer from home due to the pandemic, which also prompted distance learning during the spring term 2020.
Elementary students, in grades K-6, returned to in-person classes for a full four-day weekly schedule on Oct. 14, 2020.
Middle school and high school students began attending classes one day per week on Nov. 9, 2020, moving to two days per week on Jan. 25, 2021, and to a full four-day schedule on April 12, 2021.
On Monday morning, students arrived at Brooklyn with new backpacks and smiles, waving to classmates, friends and teachers.
“I think that they need it,” said Tammy Mercado, grandmother of Brooklyn second grader Makaiah Gray.
As was the case during in-person classes last school year, students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors. Masks aren’t required during recess, PE classes and other outdoors activities.
Some parents, though glad to have students in classrooms, don’t like the mask requirement.
“I think it’s great they’re in school but they shouldn’t have to wear masks. It’s dumb,” said Lane Gray, father of a second grader.
On Aug. 19, a group of protesters gathered in downtown Baker City to express their opposition to the mask mandate for schools.
Julie Davis, mother of a third grader, said her son was excited for the first day of classes.
“I think it’s very important they’re in person, for sure,” Davis said.
Jody Colton, grandmother of a second grader, agreed, saying, “It’s perfect. In-school is very important. They want to be here, they need to be here, learning.”
Mark Witty, Baker School District superintendent, said last week that he was “looking forward to a new school year starting with students in person.”
Witty said the district will employ most of the same tactics to stem the spread of COVID-19, including masks, daily pre-class health checks for students, and frequent sanitation.
The district reported 36 staff or students testing positive during the 2020-21 school year.
Witty acknowledged that, at least at the start of the new school year, combating COVID-19 could be challenge.
August has been the worst month of the pandemic in Baker County, in terms of total cases.
When classes started Monday, 23 Baker students were quarantining, as was one school employee, said Lindsey McDowell, the district’s public Information and communications coordinator.
“We are excited about the school year and grateful that we have been able to start in person,” McDowell wrote in an email to the Herald. “There is so much good planned for the upcoming year!”
Phil Anderson, principal at South Baker Intermediate, which has fourth, fifth and sixth graders, said Monday afternoon that it had been “a pretty typical first day of school.”
“I don’t have the attendance numbers in front of me but the students who enrolled, I would say most of them arrived today and are in school,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the mask requirement didn’t cause any noticeable problems.
He pointed out that students are accustomed to wearing masks inside, as that was required last year.
“I think the silver lining to this whole year is that we’ve done this before,” Anderson said. “Last year we had very similar protocols and so masks were required all last year and so students and staff are pretty familiar with the protocols and how to use masks throughout the day. To start the year, students come in, a lot of them come in with masks in the morning and those who didn’t, we have masks for them. It’s kind of been business as usual.”
Anderson said he was happy to see students streaming through the front doors for the first time since June.
“We’re just excited that we’re able to start the year in person and, like I said, a lot of the protocols that were in place last year continued to be in place this year,” he said. “We’ve been able to hit the ground running this year, and I can tell you kids are super excited to be in school even with some of the protocols that we’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.