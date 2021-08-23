While almost everyone is sleeping, Jesse Brown is apt to be in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck, chasing his headlights through the night on one of the great byways of the West, to a city where steers wait to be wrestled to the ground.
When the sun emerges, Brown might be in Kalispell, Montana.
Or Tremonton, Utah.
Or Prineville, Oregon.
Or any of a dozen other places where people gather in bleachers to watch men in jeans grapple with steers and try to stay aboard bulls or broncs for eight seconds.
Brown, who grew up in Baker City and still lives here — at least when there’s not a rodeo going on, which isn’t all that often — is one of the top steer wrestlers in the world.
Brown, 29, is ranked second this season, with earnings of $75,184.
That puts Brown in a great position to achieve one of his top goals — qualifying for the “Super Bowl of Rodeo,” the National Finals Rodeo Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
In 2020, Brown made it to the National Finals for the first time.
But it was a near thing.
The top 15 nationally ranked competitors in each rodeo event can compete in the National Finals.
In late September 2020, with two rodeos left in the season, Brown was in 16th place, just $500 short of 15th-place.
In a rodeo at Rapid City, South Dakota, Brown won the second round and claimed $2,010.
Although he had to wait, and watch other competitors at later rodeos, Brown ended up finishing in 15th place, by a margin of $1,560.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 National Finals, which take place on 10 straight nights, were moved from Las Vegas to Arlington, Texas.
Brown, a 2011 Baker High School graduate who played football at Washington State University before transferring to Montana State University and taking up rodeo full time, tied for first in the first round at Arlington, bringing down his steer in 3.9 seconds and earning a $20,872 check.
Brown tied for second in the fourth round to win $18,192.
He ended up ranked 13th for the season, with total winnings of $88,558.
This year, Brown’s situation is quite different.
With his second-place ranking, he shouldn’t have to endure any last-minute anxiety about whether he’ll qualify for the National Finals.
“It’s definitely a different spot than last year,” Brown said in a phone interview on Sunday, Aug. 22. “It feels good.”
He’s also excited about competing in Las Vegas, where the National Finals Rodeo returns after its one-year move to Texas.
“It’ll be a completely different energy level,” Brown said.
Back to normal
Having the National Finals back in their traditional home in Las Vegas will cap a rodeo season that Brown said has been “pretty normal” — something that can hardly be said of 2020.
In early March 2020, when most people weren’t familiar with the word coronavirus, Brown was competing at Rodeo Houston in Texas, a three-week event that normally draws hundreds of thousands of spectators. The top steer wrestler wins $50,000.
But when organizers learned that a man who attended a barbecue cookoff associated with the rodeo on Feb. 28, along with about 73,000 others, had tested positive for COVID-19, they canceled the Rodeo on March 11.
“It was the domino effect from there,” Brown said in a 2020 interview.
Most rodeos were canceled during the spring of 2020.
Brown, meanwhile, returned to Baker City and went back to work at Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires, the business his dad, Jim, co-owns with Jim’s brother, and Jesse’s uncle, Rocky Brown.
After more than two months away from competition, Brown drove about 15 hours to enter a rodeo in Cave Creek, Arizona, in late May 2020.
He was on the road for much of the summer.
This year, by contrast, Brown has been wrestling steers since winter. He expects to compete in about 85 rodeos before National Finals.
He said competitors, and spectators, have been enthusiastic everywhere he’s traveled.
“I think people are loving it,” Brown said. “We couldn’t do a lot last year. I think people are dang sure glad to be out and having fun. There’s been a lot of people at almost every rodeo I’ve been to.”
On the road again ... and again
With a full slate of rodeos, Brown hasn’t spent much time in Baker City this year.
“I’ve been rodeoing hard from the start,” Brown said.
He helped his dad move some cattle recently, but most of the time he’s either competing in a rodeo or rolling along a highway.
Brown said he occasionally takes an airplane flight from one rodeo to the next, but most often he drives with a group of fellow competitors.
They share the driving — it could hardly be otherwise when they sometimes have to drive all night to make it to the next event.
Here’s a brief itinerary for Brown starting on Thursday, Aug. 19:
• Thursday at 8 p.m. he was in Gooding, Idaho.
• Friday at 8 a.m. he was 455 miles away, in Moses Lake, Washington.
• Friday at 7 p.m. he was 340 miles away in Kalispell, Montana.
• Saturday at 1 p.m. he was 624 miles away in Baker, Montana, hard on the North Dakota border.
• Saturday at 7 p.m. he was 224 miles away, this time retracing part of his route of the previous day, in Billings, Montana.
• Sunday morning he was 680 miles away in Kennewick, Washington.
This week Brown’s schedule has him competing in Tremonton, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Bremerton, Washington, on Wednesday, and then back to Kennewick on Thursday.
“There’s a lot of driving,” he said, with the well-honed sense of understatement typical of people who leap off a horse at 25 mph to tussle with several hundred pounds of stubborn steer.
“It’s part of the job.”
In the midst of a great season
Brown doesn’t have any specific explanation for his strong season, in which he trails only Jacob Talley of Keatchie, Louisiana, in earnings. Talley has won $113,039.
“I’ve been more consistent, with a higher win percentage,” Brown said. “I was more streaky last year.”
He had some of his strongest performances at Prineville, Joseph and Eugene in Oregon, and at Price, Utah, and Great Falls, Montana.
He credits the two horses he rides.
His primary horse is Tyson, owned by Curtis Cassidy, a Donalda, Alberta, Canada, steer wrestler who is in 18th place in this year’s standings.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association named Tyson the steer wrestling horse of the year for 2020.
Brown also bought a horse, named Gunner, about three months ago.
“Usually guys will ride a couple different horses,” Brown said.
Besides the National Finals, a highlight of the year is just a few weeks away, and less than 100 miles from home — the Pendleton Round Up.
“That’s one of my favorite rodeos,” Brown said. “It’s good to have it back.”
The Round Up, which started in 1910, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the first cancellation since World War II.
Brown has another reason, besides the event’s reputation in rodeo, to be excited about returning to Pendleton.
In the 2019 Round Up he set an event record by bringing down his steer in 3.7 seconds. That broke the Round Up arena record of 3.8 seconds set in 2002 by K.C. Jones and equalled in 2014 by Casey Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.