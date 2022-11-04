Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories about an effort to make Baker County a dementia friendly community. The first was published in the Oct. 13 issue.
A few years back, an employee at a Baker City supermarket noticed something that caught her attention. An elderly lady was looking at a display of panty hose.
This seemed out of character for this regular customer, but the employee was more surprised when the woman took a package from the display and put it into her purse. What was behind this unusual behavior, and what should happen next? Confront the customer? Tell the manager? Call the police?
While other details of the incident are only known by the participants, the outcome was the most important part. Someone knew the customer’s name and that she lived alone. Someone also knew she had relatives in town, and they were contacted. Knowing that the women had dementia, the family increased their care and eventually needed to arrange a placement in a local adult foster home.
Research indicates that about 10% of Americans over 65 have some form of dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common form. Because Baker County has a high proportion of senior citizens, it has a high percentage of both diagnosed and undiagnosed residents living with dementia.
Fortunately, the woman in the story lived in a small town where people knew her and cared enough to get help.
But many seniors, even in Baker County, don’t live close to family and don’t have a strong support system. This often makes living with dementia overwhelming for them and for their spouses or other care partners.
These conditions have led to the formation of a group known as Dementia Friendly Baker County. Beth Mastel-Smith, a professor at the University of Texas at Tyler, is helping to guide the development of this local organization. Mastel-Smith lives in Baker City and teaches remotely in the university’s nursing program.
The group’s goal is to help people with dementia live independently for as long as possible.
The first steps toward that goal are assessing the community’s needs and educating residents so they can respond effectively to a variety of situations. This is especially important for people in retail, banking, restaurants, law enforcement and other areas most likely to involve interaction with people who have dementia.
Many people use the terms dementia and Alzheimer’s disease interchangeably. However, dementia, which is also known as neuro-cognitive disorder, is actually the umbrella term for a group of symptoms which may be caused by a number of conditions. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common, but there could be as many as 100 other conditions, as explained by doctors Nancy Mace and Peter Rabins in their highly regarded book, “The Thirty-six Hour Day.” One example is vascular dementia, which may result from a series of small strokes or diseases that affect the arteries in the brain. Two of the other more common dementias are Lewy body dementia and fronto-temporal dementia.
The causes, symptoms, treatment and prognosis of those conditions vary. Symptoms of dementia can include impaired ability to remember, organize information, reason, plan, speak or move (affecting walking, writing, etc.). Confusion may be evident in areas such as time, location and language. Some people experience significant changes in moods or in personality, and some may experience paranoia or hallucinations. Symptoms may vary from one day to the next, although the trend is continued decline over time.
Importance of Evaluation
Making the subject even more complicated are the many other conditions that might have some similar symptoms. These include mental illness, brain injury, drug interactions, and even urinary tract infections in older people. Milder symptoms like occasional forgetfulness or misunderstanding are normal experiences of aging and not symptoms of dementia.
To sort all of this out, it is important to consult with a medical professional. A common general guideline is to seek help when memory and thinking ability seem to decline significantly and impact life functions and safety.
LuAnn Cook is an adult nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s E.O.M.A. clinic in Baker City who works with many elderly patients. She advises seeing a medical provider, “if the person is having symptoms of short-term memory loss or difficulty using familiar equipment, such as a microwave or stove.”
Other reasons include, “a significant change in personality or loss of appetite, or difficulty sleeping.”
An evaluation is important for a number of reasons.
1. It is necessary to determine the cause of the symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken. Infections, for example, can be treated with antibiotics leading to a quick recovery. Dementia, on the other hand, is usually permanent and progressive, but some treatments may reduce symptoms.
2. Understanding the person’s condition will guide decisions about health and safety, including things like cooking, taking medications, driving, and living alone.
3. Financial and legal issues get more complicated as dementia progresses.
4. An early diagnosis gives time for planning and making adjustments in care. Finding care givers can be a slow and difficult process.
5. A diagnosis may provide opportunities for participation in clinical trials.
6. Understanding of the condition(s) will help guide interactions with the affected person. It can reduce unrealistic expectations or assumptions about the person’s behavior and motivation. (e.g., “She’s just being stubborn.”)
7. Some dementias have genetic elements. Knowing your family medical history may help family members recognize and respond to signs of cognitive impairment.
Mace and Rabins remind their readers that, “Even when the disease itself cannot be stopped, much can be done to improve the quality of life of people who have dementia and their family members. ... it is important to remember that confused people and their families do still experience joy and happiness.”
The Dementia Friendly Baker County task force will continue to meet and share information on topics such as Alzheimer disease, caring for a person with dementia, self-care, and other related topics. In addition, opportunities for learning, respite, and recreation will be discussed.
For more information or to share ideas about related needs in Baker County, please call Beth Mastel-Smith at 713-416-5690 or email her at
Online resources are available at alz.org and dfamerica.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.