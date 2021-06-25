A heatwave that’s underway this weekend and will extend well into next week could break multiple temperature records in Baker City, including one that’s stood for more than half a century.
The intrusion of scorching air from the desert Southwest might also make this June the hottest on record here.
Based on forecasts from the National Weather Service, the hot spell is likely to break daily high temperature records on at least four consecutive days, starting Monday, June 28.
Sunday’s record is in jeopardy as well.
Here are the daily records from June 27 through July 1, and the forecast highs at the airport:
• June 27 — record high, 99 (2015), forecast high, 98
• June 28 — record high, 99 (2015), forecast high, 100
• June 29 — record high, 98 (1976), forecast high, 104
• June 30 — record high, 95 (2008), forecast high, 104
• July 1 — record high, 97 (2013), forecast high, 102
But this heatwave isn’t threatening daily records only.
If the forecast proves accurate for either June 29 or 30, and the temperature eclipses 102 on either day, that will set a new all-time heat record for June.
Since 1943, the temperature has topped 100 degrees at the airport on just two days during that month. Those happened to be consecutive days in June 1961, when the temperature reached 102 on June 17, and 101 on June 18.
June 1961 claims another steamy superlative that could be erased next week.
Helped considerably by those two triple-digit days, June 1961’s average high temperature was 84.1 degrees — the hottest on record for the month.
(June’s average is a comparatively balmy 74.6 degrees.)
Using the National Weather Service’s forecast high temperatures for the final four days of the month, this June’s average high would set the new standard, at 84.5 degrees.
