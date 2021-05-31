June’s sizzling debut is likely to become a record-breaker.
The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures of 93 on Wednesday, June 2 and 95 on Thursday.
Both temperatures would set new records.
The current record high at the Baker City Airport for June 2 is 90 degrees, and the record for June 3 is 92. Both were set in 2007.
The torrid temperatures, running about 20 degrees above average for the first week of June, are a product of a ridge of high pressure that will settle over the region for much of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat wave won’t persist, however.
A pair of cold fronts, one late Thursday or early Friday, the other arriving Saturday, will spawn northwest winds that will replace the heat with air cooled by its passage over the chilly waters of the North Pacific.
Although skies will remain generally clear, with little chance of precipitation, temperatures will dip to the mid 80s on Friday, June 4, to the mid 70s on Saturday, and to around 70, a few degrees below average, on Monday, June 7.
